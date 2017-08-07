Brothers bounce back to book spot in finals

AUSSIE RULES: One week ago, an under-strength Brothers Kangaroos were on the end of a 193-point hiding in which they failed to score one point.

On Saturday, they bounced back into the winner's circle against the third-placed Panthers, the 54-point victory booking them a place in the AFL Capricornia finals series.

Coach Michael Rose was impressed at the way the playing group responded in the wake of the heavy loss.

"It didn't demoralise us at all. We had 30-plus at training during the week,” he said.

"To be fair, a lot of our A-grade side wasn't there for that game against the Swans and it took a big effort from a lot of blokes to even field a team.

"We had most of our regulars back on Saturday and they were really playing for something.

"I guess they had something to prove and they all dug in pretty deep.”

Rose is understandably proud of the team's progress this season. For the past three years, Brothers have been the competition's wooden spooners.

A long-time member of Brothers - he joined the club in 2003 and was a member of the premiership-winning side in 2010 - Rose took on the coaching duties this year after ongoing injuries cut short his playing career.

His first goal as a coach was to instil in his players a real enjoyment for the game.

"We started off with a positive culture and let the rest work itself out.

"We've got a really good group this year; everyone's got their own strengths and abilities and it makes for a complete unit.”

Rose said it had been really satisfying watching the team develop.

"We've already come so far. We're into the finals so we've reached our goal already,” he said.

"Everything from here is a bonus and we'll see how far we can take it.”

RESULTS

Yeppoon 7.5, 14.10, 19.10, 25.16 (166) d Gladstone 2.1, 2.3, 3.6, 3.6 (24)

Brothers 4.1, 8.5, 15.7, 19.7 (121) d Panthers 3.2, 6.7, 8.9, 9.13 (67)

BITS 2.2, 5.7, 5.10, 11.11 (77) d Glenmore 2.1, 2.3, 4.4, 5.5 (35)