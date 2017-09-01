Brothers bromance: Pair's emotionally charged grand final moment

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Halfback Jake Langdon with best mate and five-eighth Ryan Burke.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Jacob Langdon and Ryan Burke have been best mates since they can remember.

They've travelled the world together, been partners in crime on and off the footy field and tolerated one another for almost 20 years.

But the inseparable pair - who met through St Peter's Primary School in The Range - have waited years to celebrate a premiership together.

They've been Rockhampton Brothers' halves pairing for almost every game this season, 'Burkey' at six and 'Langers' at seven.

Following the hysteric fanfare of Brothers A-grade grand final upset win over Norths seven days ago - the duo sought each other from the pack.

"We had a little cuddle and a cry afterwards," Burke recalled with a grin.

"I remember after the game was insane. People were everywhere, it was crazy. Everyone was running up congratulating. But I finally found him and just said 'thank god we did it'," Langdon explained.

"We don't really get that lovey dovey but this was a special moment. We have been through a lot together.

"We really struggled losing last year and so this is probably our proudest moment together."

The pair talk candidly now after the satisfaction of knowing the job is done. But it masks a pain both struggled to get over.

By their own admission, they didn't turn up in the 2016 grand final. Last weekend was all about proving a point.

"We definitely had a point to prove, it was a tough way to end the year last season," Burke, sporting a freshly shaved head due to a lost bet, said.

"We have been halves pairing for four years in A-grade so to miss out was a real dampener.

"But this tops it off. A real fairytale. Playing with my best mate and to win it is so special."

Langdon, the brains of the partnership, said he much preferred to play with him tough little mate than against.

He went to Rocky Grammar, while Burke went to TCC. The shared many a battle,

"We met each other at St Peters, he turned up in grade four. And been best mates since," the Brothers co-captain said.

"He actually played in the forwards then, he hasn't had a growth spurt since.

"I might be his best mate but look out when he loses his head. He can get pretty fiery."

With their fathers Pat Langdon and Shane Burke, both Brothers old boys, in the stands watching on, both men conceded their achievement hadn't really sunk home.

Winning the grand final in the club's 100th year will do that to anyone.

"The whole week leading in and since then has been a blur," Langdon said.

"I remember Burkey's try which was a beauty and a few moments after. But not much.

"The 100th year is something we will have to sit down and reflect on in a few weeks."