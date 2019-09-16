Brothers Crimson make it nine straight

NETBALL: Brothers Crimson continue to build on their incredible sporting dynasty, winning their ninth straight Senior A title on Saturday night.

Brothers scored a 61-49 win over Colts Divas, the team they beat by just one in last year’s decider.

The stage was set for another epic battle with the teams locked at 14-all at the first break but Brothers blew the game open in the second quarter.

They put the foot down, scoring 18 goals to 10 to lead 32-24 at half-time.

Netball: Colts Divas' Carmen Anderson.

Brothers wing attack Dana Sherwood was stamping her authority on the game, her speed, transition and vision proving difficult for Colts to contain.

Teammate Juanita Hill was on song, shooting with incredible accuracy from in close and out wide.

Ashlee Whouley was a force mid-court and Rebecca Hall was solid in defence, forcing turnovers and pouncing on any rebounds.

A valiant Colts tried desperately to peg back the margin in the second half but Brothers were determined to get the win and extend their winning streak.

Netball: Brothers Crimson's Ashlee Whouley.

They led 47-37 at three quarter time and rounded out the game with an equally impressive final quarter to claim a memorable victory.

Brothers jubilant captain/coach Bec Thompson said it was another brilliant team performance.

“Everyone’s ecstatic. It’s fantastic for the club,” she said.

“There’s nothing better than to come away with a win in a grand final, especially after a hard game.

“We just kept composed. We held possession of the ball when we needed to and we converted our turnovers.”

Thompson said at 14-all, she reinforced with her players the importance of possession and taking care of the ball.

Netball: Brothers Crimson's Dana Sherwood.

At half-time her message was “keep doing what we’re doing”.

“We had the momentum, we were playing smart, we were starting to get there,” she said.

“We brought some fresh legs on with Lilly Peachey into the wing defence role and she did an outstanding job.”

It was Thompson’s seventh premiership win with Brothers.

“It’s always a nice feeling too when I’ve captained and coached,” she said.

“I’ve put a lot of work into this year – a lot of sleepless nights up thinking about netball and planning what we’re going to do so this one’s just that little bit sweeter for me.”

Sherwood was playing her first season with Brothers and was elated to be named player of the match.

“It’s so special and I’m really honoured to receive it,” she said.

Netball: Colts Divas' Kira-Lee Nicol.

“It’s been a great season with these girls. I came into the team new this year and they were super welcoming.

“Everyone played for each other tonight and it was an awesome win.”

Colts coach Katrina Whitham said while it was disappointing to lose for a second year to Brothers, she could not fault her players’ efforts.

“The girls gave it a tussle, that’s the main thing. They all played their individual role,” she said.

Goal defence Lily Bartlem and goal shooter Kira-Lee Nicol were among Colts best.

Thompson knows Brothers will have an even bigger target on their back next year but she is confident they will be up for the challenge.

“Next year’s going to be big, everyone’s going to be out to get us.

“No one wants to see us get the 10 so we’ll regroup, we’ll have a good pre-season and hopefully we can come out firing again next year.”