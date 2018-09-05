Brothers Crimson vye for ninth consecutive finals win

LONG RUN: Brothers Crimson will be out to once again claim the A-grade netball premiership trophy.

NETBALL: Brothers Crimson senior A team are looking to extend their eight-year premiership run with another gloried end to the season.

Coach and captain Bec Thompson, 24, is not letting nerves get to her leading into this weekend's grand final, but is keeping her players on their toes.

Focused on fine tuning and preparing Saturday's game plan, the team will come together one last time tonight before the season's concluding game.

A decisive game between Colts Divas and Frenchville Sharks at The Cathedral College last night determined who it will be that Brothers will face in the grand final.

"Frenchville and Colts were really close the last time they played each other,” Thompson said.

"I think Frenchville might get the win, because Colts haven't been able to beat them all year.

"We had a really close game with Frenchville in the major semis so I think they'd give us a good run for our money.

"They have a strong attacking team so we would have to play a tight game on defence, and for Colts it would be the same as they play a similar style of netball.”

However, what Brothers had on their side, said Thompson, was their "determination to win”.

"We've had really good coaches throughout the year... we've been really well drilled and we'll just keep to the game plan the way it is,” she said.

"We've got very accurate shooters and to win a game you need to score goals... our style of attacking is a strong point but also a strong and solid defence line as well.

"I want to make sure we score goals quickly and try a relatively fit team in attacking and put whoever we play to their limits,” she said.

"I think we bond well both on and off the court and we all know what our job is on the court and we help each other to achieve that and stick to the game plan.”

Junior A player Brielle Kennedy is expected to be a stand-out this weekend, playing in her first A-grade grand final.

Also making their grand final debuts will be Lily Peachy and Leisel Viljoen.

"A few times this year we've been caught relaxing on the court a bit so going into the grand final we want to make sure we're playing the full 15 minutes all the way to the end,” Thompson said.

"Being coach as well as captain lets me be more hands on.

"It's good because I'm out there, feeling what's happening on the court, seeing what's in front of me and knowing what we need to improve and work on.”

Thompson has been playing netball for 14 years, and said this weekend would be her sixth premiership if the team wins.

"It's a very popular sport,” she said of her love for the game.

"The friendships are always a great thing and the competitive side of it as well.”