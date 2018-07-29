Brothers defeat Cap Coast at Rugby Park

Cap Coast Crocs will host a Ladies Day next weekend to support partners and women in footy.

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton Brothers took out an impressive 32-12 win against Cap Coast Crocs on Saturday at Rugby Park.

Crocs coach Paul Miller said despite the loss, he was happy with a few aspects of his team's play.

"Our forwards were pretty solid in attack and in defence,” he said.

"Our set piece was pretty good.

"But they were cleaner and crisper with their backs and scored some pretty good tries that we weren't able to stop.

"We were just unable to number up with them and they spread the ball pretty wide... they're a quality outfit and put good tries on us.”

At half time, the score was 15-5 to Brothers.

"We scored first in the second half to get close to them and midway through the second they scored a couple of good tries from a longer range,” Miller said.

"We weren't able to score towards the end of it and we weren't able to run them down.

"We weren't as good as we needed to be due to a bit of fatigue and lack of cohesion from guys being in and out from work or injuries.”

Strength-wise, Crocs' forwards put a lot of work in defence, communicated well and provided a lot of energy through the game.

"[Stand-outs] were both our break-aways, Arnie Jones and Chris Chesworth, and our captain Trent Flynn,” Miller said.

"They were just good all round in their work in defence and maintaining the ball when we had it.”

Next week, Cap Coast take on Gladstone at home as part of the club's Ladies Day event which will include a juniors and old boys game to be played during the day.

Miller said if the Crocs take out wins against Gladstone next week and Biloela the week after, they have a shot of making finals.

"We have to win on the weekend to keep in the iron,” he said.

"We'll just try and work on a few different combinations and more ball possession.”