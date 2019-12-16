Brothers’ drought-breaker over Capricorn Coast

It was a team effort yesterday as the bottom-placed CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers chased down Capricorn Coast Parkana’s 137 run total in yesterday’s round 10 match of the Capricorn Challenge.

The upset began with Cap Coast heading into bat as opener Ross Hart showed early promise, posting 31 off 75 balls before Duncan Head and the hands of skipper Luke Reid put an end to his innings.

It was a lacklustre batting performance from Cap Coast, with only two of the first eight batsman able to post double digits on the scorecard as the middle order collapsed.

Greg Tootell, Stain Koen, Daniel Caldwell, Stuart Rodie, George Stacey and Luke Nixon all fell with only 12 runs made between all of them.

A late show of batting prowess from tail enders Joshua and Ryan Welsh pushed up Cap Coast’s score to the final total.

Brothers got off to a shaky start to the bat as opener Bow Connor was given out for a duck after an LBW bowl from Daniel Caldwell.

Opening partner Kobie O’Brien managed to make a small but economic impact on the match before his scalp was taken by George Stacey on 23 off 29 balls.

The skipper made a point of sticking it out with his batsmen, putting a high price on his stumps for the entirety of his innings.

Number four, Sam Guerin, fell for a duck as the rest of the battting line-up came through, hungry for the chase.

Murray Harch bagged 12 runs off 17 balls, Tim Reid collected 31 off 30 balls and Jacob Bruce blasting 13 off 6 balls.

The skipper, Reid, returned to the sheds having batted out the session, claiming 48 runs.