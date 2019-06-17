Brothers eyeing off finals position after Ryan Park victory

RUGBY UNION: With just one weekend left of the first half of the Rugby Capricornia season before an A-grade six team line-up is determined for the second half, every win and every loss matters.

On Saturday, Brothers 1 took out a 13-3 win against Frenchville Pioneers 1, with even the opposing coach Lance Robb noting that Brothers could have what it takes to make it to the finals.

"Brothers have always been a tough team and they played like a team that trains together,” Robb said.

"They've got a good forward pack, they get the go forward and things come off that.

"They're a good side and I think they'll make it to the finals with Dawson Valley Drovers.

"They're ones to watch this season.”

A penalty goal kicked by Frenchville's Kalani Heke in the first half got the Pioneers off to a good start.

However, a try score by Brothers' Roarke Christiansen, a penalty goal by Brandon Fourie and Dale Sheppard kept Frenchville out of the running.

"I thought that the attitude was there and we had good heart but I feel the boys need to train as a team a bit more and have a bit more cohesion,” Robb said.

"That's all that's lacking. We have everything else to win games.

"A lot of the guys work away and it's really hitting us at the moment so we've got to come up with a way to get everyone to at least one training.

"We definitely have a team to get into the finals but that's if we can get them all together.”

The Brothers attacked Frenchville hard, pushing to come through the middle with their forward pack.

"I thought we held them. But we didn't capitalise on that momentum we built,” Robb said.

"We're on a bye next week so the boys will rest up and work on a few things.

"We'll focus on our patterns and how we want to play.”

Brothers coach Rob Walsh said the team's strength through the middle was a contributing factor to the win.

"Frenchville have a good side. It was a tough win,” he said.

"They dominated the last few years so it was good for our blokes to knock off last year's premiers.

"We've got a good group of young fellas that have come to the club this year and will have a decent dig at a premiership.

"We've only have one loss this year, at an away game at Gladstone, but we've beat the last two year's premiers so we're hoping (to make finals).”

Walsh said a focus on defence this year was what helped get the boys over the line on Saturday.

A few younger players stepping into the first division side also helped bring enthusiasm.

"We've got some old heads as well with Lee Anderson directing the plays out the back,” Walsh said.

Timothy Pearce stepped in as captain on Saturday, and Walsh said he did well in getting the runs up.

"It's just our discipline and defence, everything else can build up around that,” he said.

"If we focus on those it'll go a long way for us coming away and being competitive.”

Walsh said the new season format has been positive and a way to up-skill reserve grade players.

Next week, Brothers play Dawson Valley Drovers at Biloela.