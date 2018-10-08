Brothers fall short of win in round one of Cap Challenge

CRICKET: ROCKHAMPTON Brothers have kicked off the first round of the 2018 Capricornia Challenge with a devastating loss to The Glen A Grade on Saturday.

Playing on home turf, the Brothers struggled to get a head of the visiting team, who stretched theirs legs in their first hit out for the season.

Brothers captain Tim Reid said the 138 run loss was disappointing and indicated that his young team was "still a bit rusty”.

"We went down on Saturday,” he said.

"The Glen scored like 235 and we were bowled out for 97.

"We didn't really bowl that well. We didn't hit our spots and bowled a lot of extras.

"We gifted a lot of runs and I think the scoreboard pressure just got to us and we crumbled.”

Reid said despite not starting the game "too badly” and gaining a couple of early wickets, it fell away afterwards with things getting "worse and worse”.

Leading up to the game, Reid said he was apprehensive about taking on the Gladstone team.

"We knew what we were up against but unfortunately The Glen had a great day and had the upper hand,” he said.

"It's always tight when we're up against them.

"We had a really strong team but didn't play to the best of our ability... We'll get there.”

There are two new additions to the Brothers side this season, Lachy Knuth and Keith Anderson.

"Keith didn't play on Saturday but Lachy did and he didn't bowl too bad,” Reid said.

"We only picked him up before the start of season. He came from Cap Coast who didn't have an A grade team because of numbers.”

Reid said the team has been working on their batting and bowling and has just started integrating fielding into their game plan.

"Last year was our first year back in A grade because the year before we didn't have a team,” he said.

"We have a lot of young fellas this year and it's about getting them a bit of experience in the top grade and towards the back of the season we're looking to see better results from the team.

"We've still got a couple of senior blokes there like Murray Hart and Ken Litchner.

"Ken brings confidence for the young fellas and is good to have around the club and Murray is as well and has so much knowledge.”

Assessing his team for the rest of the season, Reid said he has a number of great bowlers who could allow to team to be quite competitive, "especially in the bowling ranks” throughout the season.

"We've also got a lot of younger batsmen so hopefully some of them can shine with the bat,” he said.

A stand-out of the game was Jacob Bruce, who "gave everyone a bit of life” as he hit out with the bat.

The Glen captain David Heymer said the win was a good way to start off the season in the intercity cricket challenge.

"The players all did their bit to help with the win and held catches and didn't drop any when we were fielding,” Heymer said.

"The batsmen all scored run and help to set up a good score for the team.”

Next week, Brothers go up against Frenchville.

"Captain Joe McGahan is a pretty big thing for Frenchville. He bowls a very different length with more bounce,” Reid said.

"He and Leighton Milburn are handy with that bat and bowl so we've always got to be careful with those two.

"Leighton has got a bit of pace to him and bowls in different areas.

"We've just got to be patient, because we try and hit out a bit too often, and try and not put bad balls away.”