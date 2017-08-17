Brothers forward pack key in semi showdown

Brothers' captain Lee Anderson will be keen to get amongst the points against Gladstone.

RUGBY UNION: Brothers' Karl Anderson will be given every chance to prove his fitness for this weekend's preliminary final against Gladstone.

The barnstorming second rower was injured in his team's 30-12 loss to minor premiers Dawson Valley in last weekend's major semi and is now racing the clock to be ready for Saturday's showdown.

Coach Tom Moore said Anderson was an integral part of the Brothers line-up and he would make a call on his inclusion as late as game day if necessary.

"He's about 50/50 at the moment and it will be a big loss if he can't get on the paddock,” Moore said.

"Apart from Karl, everyone else got through last weekend okay.

"It was a very tough game against Drovers. I think we certainly took a step forward out at Moura, it just wasn't a big enough step.

"Dawson Valley have been the benchmark all year and it will take a hell of a good game of footy from whoever wins this weekend to beat them in the final.”

Moore knows his side will have to produce an impressive performance this weekend if it is to feature in the August 26 decider.

Gladstone has run into form at the right end of the season, seeing off defending premiers Frenchville in a high-scoring elimination semi last weekend.

Moore expects a close game and says his players must take every opportunity.

"When you're playing semis football you generally get three or four chances to score. If you take those opportunities there's a good chance you will win the game,” he said.

"Semis are won up front. We do have a good forward pack and that's where we need to be dominant.

"We will be out to win the forwards battle and if we can get our backline some decent pill, Lee Anderson, Angus Campbell and Brandon Fourie should be able to put some points on.”

Brothers have the home ground advantage but Moore is under no illusion his team must play its best football.

"A couple of defining moments in a very tough game of footy will decide who wins,” he said.

Saturday's game kicks off at 5pm at Victoria Park.