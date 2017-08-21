25°
News

Brothers power into rugby grand final with big win

Pam McKay
| 21st Aug 2017 4:00 PM
Brothers player Mace Hartley scored a double in his team's win over Gladstone.
Brothers player Mace Hartley scored a double in his team's win over Gladstone. Chris Ison ROK200817crugby2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY UNION: Brothers coach Tom Moore appreciates that his side will be "up against it” in Capricornia Rugby's season decider on Saturday.

"It's going to be very tough to not only play Dawson Valley, who have been the benchmark all year, but to play them in Moura,” he said.

"It's got to be the toughest grand final assignment you can get but we're up for the challenge and ready to go.”

Brothers booked their place in the grand final with a commanding 42-15 win over Gladstone in the weekend's preliminary final.

Brothers player Heath Clancy.
Brothers player Heath Clancy. Chris Ison ROK200817crugby1

It was an even contest in the first half, with the teams going point for point before a penalty had Brothers in front 11-8 lead at the break.

The early stages of the second half played out in a similar vein with Brothers keeping their noses in front 16-15 before the floodgates opened at Victoria Park.

Brothers ran in five unanswered tries, which included a double to classy No.8 Mace Hartley, to run away with the game.

Moore said his side got the result on the back of a good, tight game of football.

"I'm very proud of the boys, they did well,” he said.

"Our set pieces, our scrum and line-outs, worked really well. We didn't go too wide too early, we played it very tight and that's the way we've got to play.

"I'm happy with the effort but we've still got to play better than that to beat Dawson Valley.”

Brothers player James O&#39;Rourke.
Brothers player James O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK200817crugby3

Hartley, Riley Mertin and Nick Watson at tight head excelled on Saturday but Moore said everyone on the park did their job.

Brothers will go into the grand final as underdogs against Dawson Valley who finished as minor premiers after losing just one game during the regular season.

The two teams did play out a draw in their Round 14 fixture before Dawson Valley triumphed 30-12 in the major semi a fortnight ago.

Moore knows anything can happen in a grand final and that his side's big win against Gladstone holds them in good stead.

"Possession and continuity, that's what we need against Dawson Valley. If we maintain the ball for good periods we know we can play good footy.

"Our goal this season has been to improve every week. I think we can say we've done that - we've just got to do it one more time.”

GRAND FINALS

Capricornia Rugby grand finals on Saturday at The Stockyard, Moura

2.50pm: Reserve grade, Mount Morgan v Brothers

5pm: A-grade Dawson Valley Drovers v Brothers

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CQ Rugby Union fraud accused tries to travel overseas

CQ Rugby Union fraud accused tries to travel overseas

Former president of CQ Rugby Union Ian Coombe faces court.

CQ animal rescue group struggle with abandoned pet surge

Thatcher the dog is the face up Capricorn Animal Aid's upcoming fundraiser ball. He is pictured with his foster carer Lailah Hinds and Capricorn Animal Aid's Juanita Peoples ahead of the major event.

Major fundraiser the only hope for hundreds of animals in need

He's 93, has dementia and makes love with a sex worker

People with dementia can experience massive changes in their libidos.

Meet the escort who helps men with dementia enjoy sex

Rocky vet owner feared the worst for lost clinic cat

High Street Vet owner Jocelyn Birch Baker was reunited with the vet's beloved cat, Zaraffas .

Microchip miracle: Feline and friend reunited after months missing

Local Partners

St Ursula's College students win with the power of words

The students debated their way to victory in the Rockhampton District Secondary School Debating Competition Grand Final this week.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Dysart residents reunite

Rhonda Bailey, Dale Diamond, Mary Cundell, Colleen Busk, Lindsay Busk, Lorelle Busk.

The reunion offered a wonderful opportunity to catch up.

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Machine Gun Preacher heading to Rocky to give Hope

SAVING LIVES: Sam Childers, aka the Machine Gun Preacher, at Angels of East Africa's orphanage in Nimule, South Sudan.

Former bad boy biker turned preacher and humanitarian on road

What's on this weekend in Rockhampton and the Cap Coast

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

We've got the gossip of what's happening this weekend.

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

REESE Witherspoon might have an Oscar on her mantle and made millions at the box office but that hasn’t stopped people declaring her career is over.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Survivor twist bound to shock

Sunshine Coast mum-of-three Tara Pitt.

TARA Pitt benefited from a shock twist on Australian Survivor.

The Block goes back to school with gorgeous kids rooms

Ronnie and Georgia's winning kids bedroom in a scene from The Block.

ONE magical bedroom received the first perfect score of the season.

What's on the small screen this week

Rob Collins and Jessica Marais in a scene from season two of The Wrong Girl.

JESSICA Marais returns in The Wrong Girl.

Playing Tom Cruise's wife was a dream for Sarah Wright

Tom Cruise and Sarah Wright in American Made.

The actress stars opposite Cruise in the action comedy

Opulent Multi-Award Winning Home

25 Bayview Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 2 2 Auction

This is the opportunity of a lifetime to purchase a truly unique property sitting high on the mountain with sweeping ocean views, yet only a few hundred metres...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

For Sale Dual Purpose Inner CBD Building

106 William Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with ... Offers to...

OFFERS TO PURCHASE CLOSE 12pm Wednesday, 20th of September 2017. Oozing with charm and character with exposure in spades, is this exquisite opportunity to purchase...

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

Snap up This Bargain Large Family Home

304 Kirby Street, Koongal 4701

House 4 1 $199,000

Located in a quiet street and only a few minutes' walk to the Mount Archer Primary School is this lowset timber home with 4 bedrooms plus a rumpus and office. The...

Neat and Tidy on Norman!

7 Norman Street, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This pleasant 3 bedroom home is situated in Wandal on a fenced 465m2 allotment and close to Schools want more? Additional features include: * 3 Large bedrooms...

Supreme Ultra Modern Lifestyle Townhouse-Close To The Uni

1/15 Parkside Place, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

What an amazing, fully air conditioned townhouse, in the heart of Hillside Estate, Norman Gardens, perfectly positioned at the crest of a beautiful quiet cul de...

Must Be Sold

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $539,000

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $315,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $185,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in a family friendly area, just a short walk to shops and schools. All the hard work has been...

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

Rocky in top-10 fastest growing areas for residential units

CBD FRAMEWORK: Artist impression of the $14 million combined residential and commercial high-rise on the corner of William and Bolsover streets, Rockhampton.

Development approvals align with bold inner-city living vision

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South