Brothers power into rugby grand final with big win

RUGBY UNION: Brothers coach Tom Moore appreciates that his side will be "up against it” in Capricornia Rugby's season decider on Saturday.

"It's going to be very tough to not only play Dawson Valley, who have been the benchmark all year, but to play them in Moura,” he said.

"It's got to be the toughest grand final assignment you can get but we're up for the challenge and ready to go.”

Brothers booked their place in the grand final with a commanding 42-15 win over Gladstone in the weekend's preliminary final.

Brothers player Heath Clancy. Chris Ison ROK200817crugby1

It was an even contest in the first half, with the teams going point for point before a penalty had Brothers in front 11-8 lead at the break.

The early stages of the second half played out in a similar vein with Brothers keeping their noses in front 16-15 before the floodgates opened at Victoria Park.

Brothers ran in five unanswered tries, which included a double to classy No.8 Mace Hartley, to run away with the game.

Moore said his side got the result on the back of a good, tight game of football.

"I'm very proud of the boys, they did well,” he said.

"Our set pieces, our scrum and line-outs, worked really well. We didn't go too wide too early, we played it very tight and that's the way we've got to play.

"I'm happy with the effort but we've still got to play better than that to beat Dawson Valley.”

Brothers player James O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK200817crugby3

Hartley, Riley Mertin and Nick Watson at tight head excelled on Saturday but Moore said everyone on the park did their job.

Brothers will go into the grand final as underdogs against Dawson Valley who finished as minor premiers after losing just one game during the regular season.

The two teams did play out a draw in their Round 14 fixture before Dawson Valley triumphed 30-12 in the major semi a fortnight ago.

Moore knows anything can happen in a grand final and that his side's big win against Gladstone holds them in good stead.

"Possession and continuity, that's what we need against Dawson Valley. If we maintain the ball for good periods we know we can play good footy.

"Our goal this season has been to improve every week. I think we can say we've done that - we've just got to do it one more time.”

GRAND FINALS

Capricornia Rugby grand finals on Saturday at The Stockyard, Moura

2.50pm: Reserve grade, Mount Morgan v Brothers

5pm: A-grade Dawson Valley Drovers v Brothers