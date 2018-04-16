Brothers put on a show for a home crowd

RUGBY LEAGUE: Playing on their home ground, Brothers A-grade brought their A-game, redeeming themselves after last weeks loss against Emu Park.

The U20s had a 42-6 win over the visiting Biloela and Reserve a 40-28 over Calliope. Taking on Biloela, the A-grade side put in a gutsy effort to bring themselves back into the game in the second half to secure a 40-32 win.

Brothers captain Ryan Burke spoke praises of his team mates, believing it was their teamwork and ability to "dig deep” that saw them end the night at their home ground with a win.

"This game was a lot better then last weekend,” Burke said.

"Although we didn't start the way we wanted and let a few easy tries in. But they boys showed a lot of guts coming back from 18-6 down at half-time.

"Once we started to control the ruck and hold the ball, we knew we would be able to put points on. Lachlan Halls return was outstanding and he changed the game once he came on. Lachlan Webley played really well in the halves and Mitch Power was back to his best at fullback.

"We still have plenty too work on, but it's early days.”

In the women's league, Brothers took on a determined Gladstone Wallabies. Wallabies stand out player Chelsea Baker helped lead her team to a very close 22-16 win over the home side team.

"Our teams strength was definitely our ability to dig into our tanks for those extra efforts. Our trainings gone back to basics but this has worked fantastically for us as we're now working a lot better under fatigue and not completely falling to pieces,” she said.

"The brothers halves were definitely a pair to watch as was that right side edge. The girls had great balls skills and speed to burn. I love that more and more ladies are joining our game and there is so much talent coming with that.”