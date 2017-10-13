Brothers ready to tackle rivals at Noosa International 7s

GAME ON: Kate Brennan will lead the Brothers women's rugby team at the Noosa International 7s Festival this weekend.

RUGBY UNION: Brothers women will look to replicate their form of last weekend when they compete at the Noosa International 7s Festival tomorrow.

They will be among eight teams contesting the social women's division of the festival, which is recognised as one of Australia's premier rugby sevens events.

They go into the Noosa competition fresh from winning the bowl final at the inaugural Brisvegas 7s at Scifleet Stadium in Brisbane last weekend.

Coach Trevor Robertson said it was a solid performance, with the Brethren recording wins over Brisbane's premier rugby clubs Wests and GPS.

"Last weekend was a pretty big step up from what the girls had played before,” he said.

"On the first day we lost all our games and we needed some adjustment but on the second day the girls were much better.

Coach Trevor Robertson and the Brothers women after their success at the Brisvegas 7s last weekend. CONTRIBUTED

"We beat GPS in the final 17-nil after they had beaten us 25-5 in the round game.

"I think that has the girls feeling pretty assured that they can compete at that higher level.”

While Brothers had recruited a couple of "ring-ins” last weekend and would again at Noosa, there was a core group of locals in the team led by Kate Brennan, Meg Halliday and Lydia Georgeson who had been playing rugby for three to four years.

"The other pleasing thing is that we've also got girls we've brought into the team who are playing their first year and have progressed really well,” Robertson said.

"One of the good things with rugby sevens is it's a good place to start playing the game.

"In Noosa, we will play in the second division but a lot of the Brisbane clubs will have teams in that, as well as the Sunshine Coast which also has quite a strong competition.

"It won't be as high a level as the previous week but it will certainly be competitive.”

Robertson said his No.1 priority was for the players to continue gaining experience.

He was also excited that women's rugby was starting to get some traction, with the very real prospect of a women's competition being played in Rockhampton next year.

Robertson said three Rockhampton girls teams would also be heading to Emerald for the Western 7s this weekend.