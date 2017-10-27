Brothers relish return to Rocky cricket's A-grade comp

BACK ON: Brothers batter Jacob Bruce hits out in the A-grade competition.

CRICKET: Murray Harch says Rockhampton Brothers are starting to find their feet in the Frenchville Sports Club A-grade competition after a one-year absence.

Harch is a senior member of the team and vice-president of Brothers, the club he joined when he moved to Rockhampton for boarding school in 1994.

He said it was both exciting and important for the club to again feature in the top competition.

"We lost about 16 to 20 under-16s from the club and possibly from the sport as well because there was no A-grade team there to aspire to play for.

"They either went to other clubs or they stopped playing altogether.

"It was vital for the future of our club that we got back into the A-grade comp.

"And it's not only about Brothers being back, it's about having that fourth team in A-grade.

"We've had feedback from the other clubs, saying they appreciate what we've done. They know we mightn't be the strongest team but we are out there providing a lot of competition.”

After losing their first three fixtures in the local premiership, Brothers bounced back to score their first win of the season against The Glen in the opening round of the Capricornia Challenge three weeks ago.

"That certainly gave us some confidence, knowing that we could beat the best team in Gladstone,” Harch said.

"We've got to build on that and take that positivity into the rest of our games.”

Harch said that at the start of the season, the team set itself the goal of batting out its full complement of overs in each game.

While it was unable to do that in the early games, it was something it achieved in its win over The Glen.

Ken Litschner, who sat out last season when Brothers did not play, has returned.

He has been one of the team's best with the bat and his good form has earned him Central Queensland rep selection.

Harch said while Brothers did not boast a stand-out strike bowler, the whole attack was sharing the workload and toiling hard.

The goal now is for the team to convert its hard work into more victories.

Harch said that club stalwart Clarrie Horan had been a driving force behind the club's A-grade resurgence.

In another significant move for Brothers, its juniors and seniors have now come together under the same administrative umbrella.

Players in all division are now wearing the same uniforms thanks to the support of sponsors Patcol, JAF Electrical Solutions, Spring Fresh Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning, Lawrence's Holden, JBS Australia and Condon Financial.

Harch said the signs were positive moving forward.

"We have one of the largest junior player bases in the local competition.

"The big goal when you're playing in Rockhampton is to play A-grade and hopefully our juniors will have the opportunity to realise that with our club in five or 10 years time.”