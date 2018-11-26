Brothers skipper disappointed as team slumps to big loss

SAFELY HOME: Rockhampton Brothers' wicket keeper Luke Reid takes the ball in an attempt to run out The Glen's Glen Cook in Round 6 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

SAFELY HOME: Rockhampton Brothers' wicket keeper Luke Reid takes the ball in an attempt to run out The Glen's Glen Cook in Round 6 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday. Matt Taylor GLA241118CRIC

CRICKET: It was another hard day at the office for the winless Rockhampton Brothers in Round 6 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge on Saturday.

The under-strength Rockhampton side suffered a 220-run defeat at the hands of an in-form The Glen in Gladstone.

The Glen batted first and scored 5/286 from its 40 overs, Jason Seng leading the way with 83 not out.

Rockhampton Brothers' player Budd Payne takes a catch. Matt Taylor GLA241118CRIC

Brothers needed just over seven runs an over in the run chase but were unable to get into the game and were dismissed for 66 runs.

Brothers skipper Tim Reid said it was a disappointing result.

"We were missing a few players so we knew it was going to be tough playing them down there when they were close to full strength.

"One of the positives was that in the first 20 overs we bowled and fielded quite well.

Rockhampton Brothers' return to the field after drinks in their A-Grade game against The Glen Cricket Club. Matt Taylor GLA241118CRIC

"We got a few key wickets and created a few chances but in the second 20 we let it all go.”

Reid said the biggest challenge for Brothers was getting the same team on the park each week, with a number of players unavailable due to work commitments.

He said the team would look to regroup for this weekend's game against Frenchville, which scored an eight-wicket win over BITS on Saturday.

Batting first, BITS managed just 120 runs from 40 overs.

In reply, Frenchville reached the total in the 19th over, just two wickets down.