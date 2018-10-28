Brothers' skipper stands tall against rampaging Bulls

IN FORM: Gracemere's captain Luke Johnstone hits out on his way to a classy 79 in the A-grade clash against Brothers at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday.

IN FORM: Gracemere's captain Luke Johnstone hits out on his way to a classy 79 in the A-grade clash against Brothers at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds on Saturday. Shayla Bulloch

CRICKET: A big-hitting half century from captain Tim Reid restored some respectability to Brothers innings as they were put to the sword by the Gracemere Bulls in Rockhampton on Saturday.

With both teams missing key players, Brothers were bowled out for 89 in the 23rd over in their bid to chase down Gracemere's 5-213 in Round 3 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

They were on the back foot early in the run chase, 4-10 after the 10th over.

Brothers were reeling at 7-38 when Reid came to the crease and set about scoring a much-needed 51.

"I've been struggling with the bat a bit this year so it was nice to just go out there and be a bit freer and just see the ball and hit the ball,” Reid said.

"That was something I went in there today looking to do; just try and get a bit of bat on ball and find a bit of form, which came off.

"It was a pretty tough day... but it seems to be the way things are going at the moment for us.”

Gracemere skipper Luke Johnstone won the toss and elected to bat.

He and fellow opener John Miles got the Bulls off to a great start, scoring 79 and 42 respectively to lay the platform for the commanding victory.

Johnstone said it was a good win, given the team was without a handful of regulars, including Mark O'Keeffe, Aaron Harmsworth and Ben Milne.

"It was a pretty good pitch today, it was nice and hard so it was good for batting and we just made the most of it,” he said.

Johnstone said the Bulls' bowlers performed well, taking early wickets including that of danger man Ken Litschner.

"Bryce Heal bowled really well. He bowled his eight straight and I think he ended up getting three for not many, and the other opener Kade (Horan) got 2-2,” he said.

"Young off-spinner Adam Van Bael came on and ended up getting three at the end in his first game of A-grade.”

In the other game of the round, Frenchville ran down The Glen's total of 6-165 to win by three wickets in Gladstone.

Local cricket will take a break this weekend because of the North Queensland Championships in Mackay.