Brothers sweat in the hot seat

CRICKET: “Only mad dogs and cricketers are out in this heat,” said a spectator at Saturday’s Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge round six fixture.

And it was in truth a sweltering day for our CQ cricketers, but nevertheless, CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers took to the field against a determined-looking Gladstone outfit (The Glen), with Gracemere Bulls and Capricorn Coast Parkana also slogging it out at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

CAP CHALLENGE: Cap Coast Parkana's Lochlan Caldwell

Brothers captain Tim Reid was still positive after Gladstone put on 208.

“We’re probably a bit understrength today. They probably got too many on the board today,” he said.

“It’s a tough day. They’re a tough side.

“They’re top four of all CQ players and they definitely showed that which made it tough.

“We still got our best cricket ahead. We haven’t put a win on the board yet but playing lot better than last year.

CAP CHALLENGE: The Glen's Sam Pitt

“Hopefully we just build on a couple of performances and put it together for a full game and we might have win before Christmas or a few of them. That would be nice.”

Reid said Emerald’s Damon Gale had “showed class” with his bowling.

“Unfortunately he didn’t get the wickets he deserved, but he bowled really well,” he said.

“We’ve probably been more of a team effort really. Duncan Heads bowled well earlier on in the season.

“He’s a young fella and he hasn’t had too many wickets but he’s had a lot of good overs which are keeping the runs down.

“Everyone has put their hand up in different games and it’s more of a team effort rather than individual, like some other teams.”

CAP CHALLENGE: Gracemere's Trent Acutt

On the other side of the park, Gracemere and Cap Coast were facing off, with a couple of new recruits this season “seeing the light” and making the change to the Bulls team.

Bulls captain Todd Harmsworth said the likes of Stevie Rosier (coming over from Frenchville) and Lachy Knuth, back for his second game after a couple of years off, helped strengthen the Bulls’ charge.

“Trent Acutt is in some fine form this year and is batting really well at the moment,” Harmsworth said.

CAP CHALLENGE: The Glen's Zane Robertson

“Luke Johnson is really doing his job as an opener.

“(Cap Coast) have always got a competitive team.

“This year they’ve just come up from A-grade, so you are looking at the likes of Asher Colley and Dan Eyles who have been the rocks for them for the last few years and will be looking to do the job again (on Saturday).”

CRICKET CAP CHALLENGE: Gracemere's Luke Johnstone

Harmsworth said his team was off to a “pretty good start” on Saturday, with both their openers still not out.

The Bulls were none for 94 off 19 overs.

“We’re sitting close to first with Frenchville, who have a bye this weekend, so getting valuable points will probably put us on first,” he said.

Harmsworth said the team had its eyes set on the minor premiership this season.

“Everyone knows it always rains around March time, so that’s our first step – to try and get that minor premiership.”