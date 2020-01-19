Brothers team mates donate blood Lifeblood donations kick start

South Rockhampton and Gracemere Brothers Kangaroos AFL clubs have kicked off their 2020 Lifeblood Team donation to the Red Cross Blood Donation Centre.

Team members have begun filling appointments with the hopes to get all players through the door in the coming weeks.

Senior players and coaching staff were the first to brave the prick earlier in the week.

Kangaroos’ senior head coach Michael Rose donated on Thursday and said the whole senior men’s squad will be donating.

“We’ll hopefully get the whole team through at some point to keep adding to the tally,” he said.

Lifeblood Teams is an initiative by the Australian Red Cross where teams, workmates of friends can donate together and pit tallies against other teams.

The initiative aims to raise spirits and team pride while instilling the sense of unity you get from working together for something bigger than yourself.

Red Cross Rockhampton’s Rosie Barton said the program gives support to those who otherwise may not have donated alone.

She said the Rockhampton branch will need 250 donors by the end of January to meet demand.

“One in three Australians are eligible to donate, but only one in 30 donate,” Ms Barton said.

Other teams looking looking for a bit of competition before the 2020 season kicks off can register at www.donateblood.com.au/lifeblood-teams/register.