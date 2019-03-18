Brothers teams take out wins against round one rivals

RESPECT: Brothers and Warriors held a minute silence for the victim's of last Friday's Christchurch massacres.

RESPECT: Brothers and Warriors held a minute silence for the victim's of last Friday's Christchurch massacres. Rockhampton Brothers

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers had an impressive hit-out to the season, taking out a 32-14 win in round one against Woorabinda Warriors.

Fifteen minutes into the first half, Woorabinda's Eugene Yoren scored a try, with Brothers' Ryan Burke bringing the scoreboard to 6-6 19 minutes in.

Woorabinda fought back, with Roderique Gela scoring in the next minute.

In the 27th minute, Riley Reid hit back with another try and two goals by Brenton Pinkerton had the home team ahead at 14-10 at half time.

Three more tries by Brothers' Reid, Ayden Cooper and Pinkerton and a 36th minute try by Gela ended the game.

"It was a good way to start the season,” Brothers' coach Scott Munns said.

"It was a really physical game. They got stuck into us. They were really good.

"We had to come from behind to win and they led most of the first half.

"We got the lead in the last five minutes of the first half and were lucky to keep it for the rest of the game.”

After a tug-of-war first half, Brothers had found their groove and improved on areas like line speed and defence.

"It was a really good team effort,” Munns said.

"There were a few mistakes we made in the first round and some poor decisions with the ball like early hand-overs.

"We're just got to work on ball security and making the right decisions with the ball in hand.

"They're little things that we want to work on now before it's too far into the season.”

Stand-out players included Reid and Roarke Christiansen who were strong in the middle and defensively.

"They had a really good go forward, were strong carriers and led us around the park,” Munns said.

Other Brothers wins

Under 20s: Brothers 64-16 Warriors

Reserve Grade: Brothers 26-24 Warriors

A-Grade Brothers: 32-10 Warriors