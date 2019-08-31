Brothers three senior teams hunting grand final berths

MOBILE: The big-game experience of Connor West (left) will be a big bonus for Brothers in their clash with Panthers.

MOBILE: The big-game experience of Connor West (left) will be a big bonus for Brothers in their clash with Panthers. Jann Houley

AFL: The stakes are high for this weekend's do or die matches in the AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership. For the winners it's off to the grand final, for the losers it's the end of 2019.

All three senior matches provide plenty of great match ups high-stakes preliminary finals.

Brothers have been the silent achievers this year and have all three senior teams competing this weekend.

The Panthers have been the big improvers this year.

In the Reserve Grade BITS Saints will chase athird consecutive premiership, and look to spoil the Roos party.

And in the Women's competition the Bulls will aim for an astonishing seventh consecutive grand final appearance.

Senior men: Brothers Kangaroos (4th) v Rockhampton Panthers (2nd)

Previous meetings: Round 3, Panthers by 93 points; Round 8, Panthers by 14 points; Round 13, Panthers by 86 points.

Key players

Brothers: Connor West. West has been missing for much of the year with work commitments. Having experienced footy at a high level, he provides a difficult match-up in the forward line and offers plenty of service through the middle of the ground

Panthers: Jaxson Pringle. One of the favourites for a club best and fairest, Pringle has taken his game to a new level this year. Providing more leadership on the field, his discipline to hold his ground and help the backline has been noticeable. His attack to provide opportunities through the middle of the ground has been a big part of the Panthers rise this year.

Summary: These two clubs met in the region's first Anzac Day clash, where the Panthers made a big statement.

When the clubs met in the middle of the year, Brothers went down but would have taken confidence in reducing the margin of over 10 goals to 14 points. On paper these sides are evenly matched but it is the disciplined running of the Panthers that has proved a challenge to the Roos, and others in the competition. Neither club has had grand final action in the seniors for quite some time.

Reserves: BITS (3rd) v Brothers (2nd)

Previous meetings: Round 4, BITS by 61 Points; Round 9, Brothers by 37 Points; Round 14, BITS by 7 Points.

BITS Keith Bilston has a great knowledge of the game. Nick Kossatch GLA040819BITSBROS

Key players

BITS: Keith Bilston: Clocking up 350 games this year, the evergreen "Billy” continues to provide for the Saints. One of his greatest assets is his knowledge of the game and his ability to direct traffic and lead a young squad. He is equally as dangerous in the forward 50.

Brothers: Dan Trinca. Dan has played plenty of senior footy and has been a consistent contributor to this midfield. Hard at the footy, he provides plenty of run through the midfield but can play in the backline if required. He leads by example and can provide plenty of confidence for the younger players around him.keith

Summary: The first two matches this year were reasonably one-sided matches, and the third was seven-point nail biter in favour of the Saints. oth sides will need to take full advantage of their opportunities, and any mistakes could hurt badly. It will have an even match-up through the midfield, and this is where the game will be won.

Women: Brothers (3rd) vs Glenmore (2nd)

Previous meetings: Round 5, Glenmore by 44 points; Round 10, Glenmore by 21 points; Round 15, Brothers by 38 points.

Key Players

Brothers: Sara-Jane O'Grady. An outstanding season by O'Grady was recognised with selection in the state under-18 team this year. Her ability to read the play can set her apart from opponents. Good overhead skills and the ability to be able to deliver the ball, precisely, by foot or hand has her as one of the most dangerous players in our competition.

Glenmore: Meegan Rickertt. Returning from injury, Rickertt has been a welcome inclusion to the Bulls. Providing height, mobility and great attack on the ball, she is versatile in many positions. In her last meeting with the Roos she collected three goals and was among the best on the ground.

Summary: The Bulls have had the edge over the Roos for many years but the Roos' confidence grew when the sides met in the middle of the year, despite the Bulls winning by 21 points. But it was in the final home and away match when the Roos finally broke to hoodoo with a commanding 31-point victory. The Bulls line-up will be different this weekend and they have plenty of experience in these types of matches. There is every chance it could go down to the final minutes of the game to see if the Bulls will continue their record of consecutive grand final appearances or if the Roos will break through for their first grand final appearance since 2011.

SEMI-FINALS PROGRAM

Games at Kele Park, Rockhampton