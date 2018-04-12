Brothers to bring their A-game in Biloela rumble

The Rockhampton Brothers were defeated by Emu Park in last week's match.

The Rockhampton Brothers were defeated by Emu Park in last week's match. Facebook

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a disappointing 38-30 loss to Emu Park last weekend, the Brothers are knuckling down to bring out their best defensive tactics in this weekend's clash against Biloela.

Coach Scott Munns said the focus this weekend is not just on having a strong defensive approach, but also concentrating on their "line speed” and "withstanding” the physical opposition's "early onslaught”.

"The fact we let 38 in last week doesn't say a lot about our defence,” Munns said.

"We're going to focus on it as it let us down last week.

"There were a few missed tackles, dropped balls and bad reads, so we've been working hard on that and hopefully we'll be able to rectify that and get fixed up for this week.”

Player Mark Johnson will be assessed tonight in regards to the extent of a hamstring injury that may leave him on the sideline come next game.

"It'll be a good squad,” Munns said.

"If Mark doesn't play, we'll fill the spot with someone who is up to the job.”

Another area the Brothers intend to focus on for this weekend includes their ball control skills, which Munns said was lacking in the Emu Park defeat.

"In the first 40 minutes, we were continuously under the pump and they had a strong wind behind them,” Munns said.

"We played really well but we just couldn't control the ball in the first half.

"It was 24-16 at half time and it's hard to bring it back from there.

"For about 15 minutes we had the ball in a good position and score some quick points and then again our ball handling let us down.

"We trained [Tuesday night] and had a bit of chat about some of the issues from the weekend.”

Despite the whole team "having a good crack”, Munns named Lachlan Campbell, Nathan Horton, Glenn Porter and Riley Reid as four stellar stand-outs, who "never gave up” and "played really well”.

"It was just one of those games where nothing happened how we wanted it to,” Munns said.

"Their kicking was general a lot better than ours... but considering the conditions of the day, both team's kickers were excellent.”

The team itself had a "massive turnover” this year, with only six players left from last year's grand final left in this season's squad.

However, with some players coming back from representative time with the Capras and from other clubs, including Emu Park, the side is building its strength back up.

"It's always fun when we play a former club,” Munns said of his former Emu Park players.

"There was a bit of banter between them.

"They got the last laugh this time but hopefully in our next game against them we can turn the tables around.”

With the whole team "training really well” and the fact the Biloela game will be on home turf, there is a "quiet confidence” throughout the club that perhaps this weekend's match could put them in good stead for getting as high up the ladder as they can this season.

"The aim this year is to win as many home games as we can,” Munns said.

"There's a good vibe around the club ad the sides. The other two grades are going pretty well and we were travelling alright up until last week.

"We have good numbers and it's just a matter of applying ourselves for the next 15 rounds and seeing where we finish after the season before it heads into finals.”

This weekend's match against Biloela will kick off at Victoria Park at 7pm.