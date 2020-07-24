Brothers to deliver something different this season

Brothers experienced flyhalf Lee Anderson will be looking to lead the way against Frenchville in the Rugby Capricornia season opener on Saturday. Picture: Filey

RUGBY UNION: Brothers 1 plan to “mix it up” in their bid for Rugby Capricornia glory this year.

The revised 2020 season kicks off on Saturday, with eight men’s and six women’s 7s teams.

Brothers will field two men’s teams in a competition that will be without reigning champions Dawson Valley Drovers who withdrew when COVID-19 restrictions made it unfeasible for them to play.

Brothers are at home for their opening round fixtures, with their No.2 side playing Mt Morgan at 4pm and their No1. side taking on Frenchville at 6pm at Victoria Park.

Shaun Curtis is coaching the No.1 side and has promised a change from the team’s traditional playing style.

“Given it’s a short, sharp season, we’re going to take that approach into our games and really have a red-hot crack,” he said.

“We’re going to play a fairly aggressive, expansive game compared to what we have in the past.

Riley Mertin has been named co-captain of Brothers 1, along with Leyton Curtis. Picture: Contributed.

“We’ve probably been a fairly middle-orientated team so we’re going to try to mix it up and try something different this year.”

Curtis said his was a well-balanced side, which would be led by co-captains Riley Mertin and Leyton Curtis.

The leadership group also includes experienced campaigners such as flyhalf Lee Anderson and second rower Ben Wiltshire.

“We’re pretty solid right across the park,” Curtis said.

“In previous years we’ve probably struggled a little bit in the outside backs but we’ve picked up a few good recruits.

“We’ve always had a strong forward pack but I think this year we’ve definitely got a pretty good backline to complement them.”

Curtis is expecting a serious test in the season opener.

“We played Frenchville in a trial last week and they were tough as always. They’ve got a really strong forward pack and a really good scrum,” he said.

“We’re certainly bracing ourselves for a tough battle, especially in the front row.”

Saturday’s program at Victoria Park will start with women’s 7s action from 2pm.

