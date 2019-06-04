Brothers vie for top spot after humiliating slaughter

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers are biting at the heels of top of the table runners Yeppoon Seagulls, after delivering another devastating defeat over Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks on Saturday.

Currently sitting second on the ladder, Brothers hosted the Sharks at Victoria Park in round nine and finished the game with a 80-0 win.

Brothers' women also took out a 26-0 win and reserve grade won 94-0, all teams squashing the Sharks' chances to add to the board.

Brothers' A grade coach Scott Munns said the Sharks put them to the test in the first 20 minutes.

"They were really giving it to us. It was tough and we got banged around but then came through, which is the main thing,” he said.

After a "scrappy” first half, Brothers were leading by 30-0 at half time.

"We had to set a few things right,” Munns said.

"We weren't holding depth when we were attacking and when we were setting up it wasn't working.

"There was a lack of discipline in the first half.

"The second half was better. We put 50 points on the board.”

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers' Brandon Fourie gets tackled Jann Houley

Sam Cudby and Brenton Pinkinton both scored four tries each and Darcy Grant only missed one conversion all night, where he had a sore leg and hit the post.

Munns applauded Lachlan Hall and Ryan Burke for playing well in the middle for the whole 80 minutes.

In the second half, the discipline shone through for the Brothers.

Despite Sharks failing to secure any points, Munns said he "took his hat off” to the team for their commitment despite a lack of players throughout the club.

"They keep turning up. It'd be easy to just pack it up,” he said.

"I'm hoping they can turn it around. It would be good to see them strong again.

"I really respect what they're doing.”

Looking ahead to round 10, Munns said his team would be working on its packing structures and defence.

"If we get that right, everything else comes off the back of that,” he said.

"Yeppoon are a good, fast side that are well-coached and drilled so we need to get into the grind early. If they get our early, you're chasing points and that's not good.

"We're working hard. It's going to be hard defending against Norths and Yeppoon so we've just got to make sure our structures defensively hold up before we play those big games.

"If we can control the ruck in the middle of the field hopefully it will come off good for us.”