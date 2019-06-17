Brothers win in 'scrappy' round 11 showdown

RUGBY LEAGUE: A game of two halves in Sunday afternoon's round 11 showed last year's premiers Rockhampton Brothers in two opposing lights.

Rugby League June 16 2019 ROK: A grade rugby league Rockhampton Brothers vs Emu Park at Victoria Park 3pm

The first half was a scrappy one, with the boys delivering an unenthused and flat performance against Emu Park, trailing behind at 12-10.

"We just weren't playing football. We weren't playing like we should,” Brothers coach Scott Munns said.

"We were playing too side ways and not direct. We weren't affective in our attack and defence.”

However, after Munns snapped the team out of their sluggish start, they came into the second half renewed, and carried off a 44-12 win.

"We had a really good second half. We fixed it up and played a bit more direct and in the end we came good,” he said.

"Our ruck was really good and we kept our shape. We had good field position.

"We took all our chances in the second half and played well.

Reflecting on Emu Park's performance, Munns said the club has a "good side” and were very physical on the weekend.

"They bashed us. They're really strong defenders and they hit us hard,” he said.

Roarke Christiansen, Ryan Burke and Sam Cudby had stand-out performances, along with young Tyler Wallace who stepped up as a hooker half for his first A grade game after playing in the Under 20s and reserve grade games.

"He went really well,” Munns said.

After Adam Tighe came off after 20 minutes with a hamstring injury, Wallace was moved off the bench and filled in for the remaining 60 minutes.

Tighe will see a physiotherapist this week to determine whether he can play round 12 against top of the ladder's Norths Chargers.

Munns said the second half against Emu Park was good preparation for the upcoming clash.

"It will be a good game. They beat us in the first round,” he said.

"We just know Norths and Yeppoon are ahead of us and if you want to win in this competition, you've got to beat everyone.

"We'll rip in this week and keep our focus on maintaining ball control, which was a big let down for us last time we played them.

"We can't give away cheap possession or have poor execution like we did in the first half.”

A consistent problem throughout the competition has been the difficulty in getting the same team on the field each week due to work and other commitments.

Munns said although he can't get the same 17 each game, key position players like Declan Parr, Ryan Burke and Lachlan Hall in full back, halves and hooker positions help create a "spine” to build the team on each week.

"They run the show for us,” he said. "If you're chopping and changing the spine, it's difficult to get that fluidness, but they're always there.”

Rd 11 RESULTS

Biloela Panthers 8 - 42 Yeppoon Seagulls

Norths Chargers 110 - 0 Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks

Rockhampton Brothers 44 - 12 Emu Park

Ladder

1. Norths Chargers

2. Yeppoon Seagulls

3. Rockhampton Brothers

4. Emu Park

5. Biloela Panthers

6. Woorabinda Warriors

7. Fitzroy Gracemere Sharks