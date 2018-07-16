Menu
Paul Iles shield. Michelle Gately
Brothers win Paul Iles Shield match against Norths Chargers

Steph Allen
16th Jul 2018 7:00 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The inaugural Paul Iles Shield grudge match was jam-packed with action, tension and a sombre moment of reflection.

Brothers A-grade defeated Norths Chargers 30-14 at Victoria Park on Saturday night. Brothers reserves won 40-18, women's won 24-12 and Norths' U20s won 22-27.

For Rockhampton Brothers' coach, Scott Munns, the game against Norths Chargers held a special meaning.

The Saturday shield clash was in honour of late Rocky player, Paul Iles, who played for both teams and represented his town on the national stage before his early passing.

"It was celebrating Paul Iles because he was so good to watch and if you got to play with him, you were lucky,” Munns said.

"He wasn't just a good footballer, he was a good person.”

The old boys match was scrapped after an injury in the U20s went into overtime. Munns said his team is playing well together and knows their roles. "Everyone does their job to the best of their ability,” Munns said.

"There's a really good rivalry between the teams... and both teams wanted to give it to each other.”

