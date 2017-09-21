Brothers win title in 1918 and again 100 years on

RUGBY LEAGUE: Foundation club Rockhampton Brothers won the A-grade premiership in the first year of the Rockhampton Rugby League competition in 1918.

History repeated 100 years on when the Brethren claimed this year's title with a gutsy win over arch rival Norths Chargers.

In the years in between, the club's name has been etched on the prized senior premiership trophy 28 times.

Rockhampton Brothers, one of the oldest clubs in Central Queensland, has come a long way since those formative years when it boasted just one senior and one junior team.

In the 2017 season, it contested the A-grade, reserve grade and under-20 divisions, and fielded more than 20 teams in the junior competition.

Its on-field success means it can now lay claim to being the most successful Brothers club in Queensland.

That proud history will be at the heart of a weekend of centenary celebrations on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21.

A 100-year anniversary ball will be held at the club's home ground, Victoria Park, from 6.30pm on the Friday, and the celebrations will continue at a special marquee at Callaghan Park's Caulfield Cup race day on the Saturday.

A-grade coach Damien Seibold is urging everyone who has had an association with the club to join in the festivities.

"It doesn't matter whether you're involved or have been involved as a player or a coach, a committee member or a water runner, anyone who has any affiliation with the club is welcome to attend,” he said.

Seibold's first memory of the club is as a toddler when he used to go to games with his dad Jeff, a highly regarded A-grade player.

He joined as a player in under-six and progressed through the ranks to A-grade before taking on the coaching duties.

"I think what has made this club so successful for such a long time is there's always good people around,'' he said.

"The people involved genuinely want to make a difference to the club, its players and the game of rugby league.

"It's a club built on strong traditions that's been around for 100 years and I'm sure will be around for 100 more.”

Seibold said a Queensland Rugby League officer was compiling a centenary book that would be on sale over the weekend.

Tickets for the ball, which include dinner and entertainment, are $80. Contact Scott Munns on 0407 037 150 or Tom Simpson on 0427 554 084.

Tickets to the race day marquee, which include race entry, food and five free drinks, can be bought through the Rockhampton Jockey Club on 4937 4000.