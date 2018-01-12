Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Brothers women to tackle Coalfield Sevens in Emerald

LEADING THE WAY: Gemma Brennan will play a pivotal role for Brothers at this weekend's sevens carnival.
LEADING THE WAY: Gemma Brennan will play a pivotal role for Brothers at this weekend's sevens carnival. Allan Reinikka ROK180217arugby2
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY UNION: The experienced Gemma Brennan will lead a young Brothers side into action at the Coalfield Sevens this weekend.

The Rockhampton team will play five games at the day/night carnival at Emerald's Morton Park on Saturday.

Four of its members - Ta' Steere, Willow Fitzgerald, Tylah Phillips and Jane Childes - will make their senior debut and coach Trevor Robertson is confident they will perform strongly.

"There should be some good competition but I'm expecting the girls to go pretty well,” he said.

"I think defensively we will be very strong; the girls are quite good tacklers and they work very hard to help each other in defence.

"Gemma will play a bit of a utility role at the weekend.

"She's a very hard worker and I expect her to lead by example, giving our younger players a lot of direction.”

Brothers women's coach Trevor Robertson:
Brothers women's coach Trevor Robertson: "I think defensively we will be very strong.” Allan Reinikka ROK180217arugby1

Robertson, who was recently appointed Rugby Capricornia's women's co-ordinator, congratulated the CQ Dingoes for staging the event and giving female players another chance to showcase their talent.

"It's really positive that they have taken the initiative and organised a tournament that is attracting teams from as far away as the Sunshine Coast and Mackay.

"It's good to have events like this and hopefully they can turn it into an annual event.

"The CQ Dingoes are doing a lot of hard work and will also field a women's team at the Darwin Hottest Sevens next week.

"It's really encouraging that not only is women's rugby getting more traction in CQ but we are also seeing quality teams from this area going away to compete.”

BROTHERS LINE-UP

Gemma Brennan, Lydia Georgeson, Meg Halliday, Carlee Clews, Katie Muller, Nyree Gilluley, Tylah Phillips, Ta' Steere, Willow Fitzgerald, Jane Childes.

Topics:  brothers coalfield sevens cq dingoes rugby capricornia rugby union trevor robertson

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Identity of Rockhampton crocodile killer accused revealed

Identity of Rockhampton crocodile killer accused revealed

Man, 32, makes his first court appearance since 5.2m croc was shot in the head.

premium_icon Ripping off the grieving is ‘part of the culture’

A former Queensland funeral home worker says it is “part of the culture” in the funeral industry to rip people off.

Former funeral home workers say ugly practises are commonplace

Mum tells how 'cyberbully app' used to target, bully daughter

Dolly Everett.

“This app is just creating another avenue for these gutless warriors"

premium_icon ‘Someone knows what happened to our son’

Jason Vance went missing in October 2013. An inquest found he died but the cause of death was inconclusive. His parents believe he was murdered and are determined to have the case reopened. Picture: supplied.

Jason Vance's parents have vowed to find out what happened to him

Local Partners

Ominous message from coach of CQ's most dominant sports team

Mark Wallin: "We won't be any weaker than last year.”

Energetic youngsters to get Rocky city heart pumpin'

JOIN IN: Children aged three to 11 will take to Rockhampton's Quay St for the Fitzroy Frogs Excess Energy U12 Duathlon this Sunday.

Organisers hoping for more than 150 entries for U12 duathlon in CBD

Pierata is the hot favourite for the 3YO Guineas

Magic Millions horses on the beach at Surfers Paradise for the barrier draw and Commonwealth Games baton relay arrival. Champion jockey Hugh Bowman, carrying the Queen’s Baton. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Arrestar was found to be lame in the near hind.