Brothers women to tackle Coalfield Sevens in Emerald

LEADING THE WAY: Gemma Brennan will play a pivotal role for Brothers at this weekend's sevens carnival.

RUGBY UNION: The experienced Gemma Brennan will lead a young Brothers side into action at the Coalfield Sevens this weekend.

The Rockhampton team will play five games at the day/night carnival at Emerald's Morton Park on Saturday.

Four of its members - Ta' Steere, Willow Fitzgerald, Tylah Phillips and Jane Childes - will make their senior debut and coach Trevor Robertson is confident they will perform strongly.

"There should be some good competition but I'm expecting the girls to go pretty well,” he said.

"I think defensively we will be very strong; the girls are quite good tacklers and they work very hard to help each other in defence.

"Gemma will play a bit of a utility role at the weekend.

"She's a very hard worker and I expect her to lead by example, giving our younger players a lot of direction.”

Brothers women's coach Trevor Robertson

Robertson, who was recently appointed Rugby Capricornia's women's co-ordinator, congratulated the CQ Dingoes for staging the event and giving female players another chance to showcase their talent.

"It's really positive that they have taken the initiative and organised a tournament that is attracting teams from as far away as the Sunshine Coast and Mackay.

"It's good to have events like this and hopefully they can turn it into an annual event.

"The CQ Dingoes are doing a lot of hard work and will also field a women's team at the Darwin Hottest Sevens next week.

"It's really encouraging that not only is women's rugby getting more traction in CQ but we are also seeing quality teams from this area going away to compete.”

BROTHERS LINE-UP

Gemma Brennan, Lydia Georgeson, Meg Halliday, Carlee Clews, Katie Muller, Nyree Gilluley, Tylah Phillips, Ta' Steere, Willow Fitzgerald, Jane Childes.