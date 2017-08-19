Brothers, Yeppoon face off in epic semi showdown

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers coach Damien Seibold has used 53 different players in his A-grade team this year.

A devastating run of injuries has meant it's taken until the finals series for him to be able to field the same line-up three weeks in a row.

Seibold has watched vital player combinations gel well in even that short time and he is confident they will be at their best in today's preliminary final against the Yeppoon Seagulls.

"I think the consistent footy we've been playing has been helping our combinations considering this three-week period is the first time all year we've had the same team back to back,” he said.

"For us to be where we are, we've done really well but, like I said at the start of the year, I won't be happy unless we make the grand final.

"If we play at our best we'll go a long way to getting the job done but I'm sure Yeppoon are thinking the same thing.”

Today's showdown promises to be a classic encounter, with the victor through to next week's grand final against defending premiers Norths Chargers.

Rockhampton Brothers player Chalice Atoi in action against Yeppoon in the first week of semis. Chris Ison ROK060817cleague4

The last time today's combatants met - in the first week of the finals - it was Brothers who emerged victorious in an extra-time thriller.

Seibold is expecting another tight one today and says execution and energy will be key.

"We need to play a completion-based game,” he said.

"We've got to hang on to the footy and be giving them the ball back in a position they don't want it, which is obviously on their try line.

"We can't give them any cheap ball.”

Seibold said Brothers would be keen to shut down Yeppoon's dynamic middle, which features quality players such as George Grant and Billy Gilbert.

Rugby league: Yeppoon's George Grant. Allan Reinikka ROK100617aleague1

Brothers dummy half Grant Rogers will be an influential figure today, as will centre Brent Kelly who is in rare form and scored a double in his team's loss to Norths last week.

Yeppoon coach Scott Minto said his charges had prepared well after their physical clash with Emu Park last week.

He, too, is expecting today's contest to be a close one against a youthful and skilled opponent.

"Brothers have their own style and I think you've got to be wary all over the park with them.

"They've got some good strike power out wide and a couple of very experienced forwards as well.

"For us, it's a matter of everyone being switched on.

"It's going to be a tough ask but that's what you play for - for games like this.”

Yeppoon's experienced playmaker Jonathan Tavinor. Chris Ison ROK060817cleague7

Minto expects Gilbert, experienced playmaker Jonathan Tavinor and talented young halfback Ryan Flintham to feature today but says hooker George Grant will likely have some serious impact.

"George's back in his key position there at No.9 and he could have a really big bearing on how we go.

"He had to play halfback last time we played Brothers and I feel he's far more effective in the middle and will add a lot there for us.”

Minto says his troops know it all goes on the line today and they will be up for the challenge.

"Hopefully we can put in a performance worthy of a Seagulls jersey.

"We were really poor in executing things the last time we played Brothers. If we get it right I think we'll be really hard to beat and I think we're going to get it right this time because we've got the right players in the right positions.”

SEMIS ACTION

The program for preliminary finals at Browne Park on Saturday

3pm: U20s, Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers

4.30pm: Reserve grade, Norths Chargers v Wallabys

6pm: A-grade preliminary final, Rockhampton Brothers v Yeppoon, Browne Park