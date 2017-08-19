26°
News

Brothers, Yeppoon face off in epic semi showdown

Pam McKay
| 19th Aug 2017 9:53 AM
LEADING ROLE: Brothers' dummy half Grant Rogers will be a key figure in today's semi.
LEADING ROLE: Brothers' dummy half Grant Rogers will be a key figure in today's semi. Chris Ison ROK070517cleague1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Brothers coach Damien Seibold has used 53 different players in his A-grade team this year.

A devastating run of injuries has meant it's taken until the finals series for him to be able to field the same line-up three weeks in a row.

Seibold has watched vital player combinations gel well in even that short time and he is confident they will be at their best in today's preliminary final against the Yeppoon Seagulls.

"I think the consistent footy we've been playing has been helping our combinations considering this three-week period is the first time all year we've had the same team back to back,” he said.

"For us to be where we are, we've done really well but, like I said at the start of the year, I won't be happy unless we make the grand final.

"If we play at our best we'll go a long way to getting the job done but I'm sure Yeppoon are thinking the same thing.”

Today's showdown promises to be a classic encounter, with the victor through to next week's grand final against defending premiers Norths Chargers.

Rockhampton Brothers player Chalice Atoi in action against Yeppoon in the first week of semis.
Rockhampton Brothers player Chalice Atoi in action against Yeppoon in the first week of semis. Chris Ison ROK060817cleague4

The last time today's combatants met - in the first week of the finals - it was Brothers who emerged victorious in an extra-time thriller.

Seibold is expecting another tight one today and says execution and energy will be key.

"We need to play a completion-based game,” he said.

"We've got to hang on to the footy and be giving them the ball back in a position they don't want it, which is obviously on their try line.

"We can't give them any cheap ball.”

Seibold said Brothers would be keen to shut down Yeppoon's dynamic middle, which features quality players such as George Grant and Billy Gilbert.

Rugby league: Yeppoon&#39;s George Grant.
Rugby league: Yeppoon's George Grant. Allan Reinikka ROK100617aleague1

Brothers dummy half Grant Rogers will be an influential figure today, as will centre Brent Kelly who is in rare form and scored a double in his team's loss to Norths last week.

Yeppoon coach Scott Minto said his charges had prepared well after their physical clash with Emu Park last week.

He, too, is expecting today's contest to be a close one against a youthful and skilled opponent.

"Brothers have their own style and I think you've got to be wary all over the park with them.

"They've got some good strike power out wide and a couple of very experienced forwards as well.

"For us, it's a matter of everyone being switched on.

"It's going to be a tough ask but that's what you play for - for games like this.”

Yeppoon&#39;s experienced playmaker Jonathan Tavinor.
Yeppoon's experienced playmaker Jonathan Tavinor. Chris Ison ROK060817cleague7

Minto expects Gilbert, experienced playmaker Jonathan Tavinor and talented young halfback Ryan Flintham to feature today but says hooker George Grant will likely have some serious impact.

"George's back in his key position there at No.9 and he could have a really big bearing on how we go.

"He had to play halfback last time we played Brothers and I feel he's far more effective in the middle and will add a lot there for us.”

Minto says his troops know it all goes on the line today and they will be up for the challenge.

"Hopefully we can put in a performance worthy of a Seagulls jersey.

"We were really poor in executing things the last time we played Brothers. If we get it right I think we'll be really hard to beat and I think we're going to get it right this time because we've got the right players in the right positions.”

SEMIS ACTION

The program for preliminary finals at Browne Park on Saturday

3pm: U20s, Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers

4.30pm: Reserve grade, Norths Chargers v Wallabys

6pm: A-grade preliminary final, Rockhampton Brothers v Yeppoon, Browne Park

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
'Severed head, death threats' for Bikini Island producers

'Severed head, death threats' for Bikini Island producers

'We're receiving heads cut off with bloody knives ... death threats. We don't feel safe. We always look over our shoulders.'

Pokie thief blames unfaithful wife for crimes

Fraud Troy Dale Mogg stole $208,000 over two years from his employer Corry Cycles.

Troy Dale Mogg pleads guilty to stealing $208,000 from Corry Cycles

Union demands Canavan step down for the sake of Rocky jobs

PUBLIC OUTCRY: CPSU Queensland Assistant regional secretary Amy Smith calls on Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan to quit.

Calls for resignation follow third Coalition 'citizenship fiasco'

Fire expected to burn all day long

Queensland Fire and Rescue Services fire fighters from the Ripley Station were on hand to control a small grass fire at Yamanto. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

QFES crews are at the scene of a bushfire

Local Partners

Livingstone lights up in support of LGBTIQ community

Rainbow lights to take centre stage at Wreck Point ahead of same-sex marraige vote

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Birthday present: QCWA receives $1 million funding

Publicity Officer Fran McFadzen, Vice President Lyn Nicholls, President Cheryl Greene, Secretary Margaret Grieves, State Member Brittany Lauga MP, Treasurer Sue Bean, Vice President Glenys Berry and Membership Officer Dorothy Condon.

Much needed funding will help restore heritage halls.

What's on this weekend in Rockhampton and the Cap Coast

Head trackside this weekend for the Yeppoon Races at Keppel Park.

We've got the gossip of what's happening this weekend.

The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

International symposium held in Australia for the first time

'ShuShu lets me get away with anything': former Rocky drag queen

ShuShu Funtanna aka David McKone will return to Rockhampton at the weekend in a homecoming performance of fabulous drag show, Bubblegum Candy Princess at Flamingo's on Quay.

WATCH: Drag queen's hilarious marriage equality message

Swedish TV drama turns up heat

Farang turns crime drama genre on its head and explores complex relationship of dad and daughter

Aboriginal artists' call to action

Anwar Young, winner of this year's overall prize and last year's young artist prize.

Important messages of survival and healing

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Valene Kane, Matt Okine and Harriet Dyer star in the TV series The Other Guy.

First foray into acting a long time in the making

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

THE RENOVATOR ON 1147m2 ALLOTMENT- $169,000 NEGOTIABLE

13 Griffith Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 2 1 $169,000

This spacious Queensland is ready for a makeover. The flat allotment is a large fenced 1147m2 block, with great side access Underneath this large Quenslander is...

Home on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $345,000

This beautifully renovated cottage is situated in a superb location on The Range on a 599 m2 allotment and boasts 3 bedrooms, high ceilings and polished floors...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

THIS HOME DEFIES CONVENTIONALITY

13 Denning Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 1 4 $280,000

Offering prospective buyers the chance to secure an extra roomy property in a very convenient location. - Two street access offers versatility and flexibility. ...

UNEXPECTED OASIS IN THE HEART OF ROCKHAMPTON.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 NEW PRICE $319,000...

Inspect this gorgeous home today and get the surprise of your life. Its Huge, Downstairs is legal height and also the perfect Man Cave. Perfect for a Large Family...

Best Wandal Location

26 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 4 $219,000

You can't get any closer to where all the action is happening than at 26 Wandal Road, located in the heart of the Wandal Shopping precinct. You have at your...

CENTRALLY LOCATED. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL AMENITIES. $175,000!

146 Murray Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This Spacious Queenslander looks out onto a Beautiful , Wide, Tree Lined Street. Close to the hospital, All Schools, Day Care Centre, Shopping Centres and the...

Ideal Acreage Lifestyle

15 Post Office Road, Tanby 4703

4 2 6 Offers Over...

Beautiful Country style home perfectly positioned on 13 acres of peaceful country land! Boasting a fantastic location 20 minutes to Rockhampton, 4 minutes to Kinka...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry