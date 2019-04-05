Brothers, Yeppoon face off in grand final replay

RUGBY LEAGUE: The stage is set for a Saturday night blockbuster at Victoria Park with a grand final replay between Rockhampton Brothers and Yeppoon.

Both teams have started their seasons in impressive form, notching some big wins in their opening games.

But Brothers coach Scott Munns knows this weekend's game will provide a genuine test for his troops.

He said this year's team was "vastly different” to the one that beat minor premiers Yeppoon in a boilover in last year's grand final.

Only six players from the triumphant 2018 outfit - skipper Ryan Burke, centre Ayden Cooper, halfback Lachlan Webley, second rower Lachlan Campbell, front rower Lachlan Hall and utility Cooper Nobbs - will take the field in Saturday's showdown.

Utility Cooper Nobbs was part of the victorious Brothers side last year. Chris Ison ROK200817cleague2

"It's an evolving team again this year,” he said.

"We've got a few injuries, we've had some players retire and a few guys who have gone on to the Capras.”

He used 54 players last season, and it worked in his favour as he rebuilt his 2019 squad.

"That's actually worked out pretty well for us because a lot of the young fellas who have come in played last year at some stage, so are familiar with the senior players and our style of play,” he said.

The coach has also made some positional changes, with Burke making the switch from fullback to five-eighth.

Munns said his side would have to be on from the get-go against a Yeppoon side keen to make amends for last year's disappointment.

"They've got match winners across the park, so we cannot afford to focus on just one or two of their players,” he said.

"We want to play direct and fast against Yeppoon.

Coach Scott Munns: "It's an evolving team again this year.” Peter Holt

"We have to make sure every tackle is made with the same intent and purpose on each player that is coming at us.

"Yeppoon and Norths are the benchmark so this game is going to give us an idea of where we're sitting.”

Munns said he would be looking to his experienced players to provide a steadying influence on the younger brigade on Saturday.

Burke continued to lead from the front and Hall had been consistently solid.

Hooker Adam Tighe, utility Lane Morriss and second rower David Inskip, who has stepped up from reserve grade, have also impressed.

Munns said while there was some hype around the grand final replay, his focus was very much on Brothers playing their own game.

"We just want to make sure everything we do is done to the best of our ability and that way we put ourselves in the frame every week to get the win,” he said.

"We've just been focusing on what we can do as a team to be better than we were last week.

"We've started the season well and I'm confident we'll give a good account of ourselves on Saturday.”

Saturday's game starts at 6.30pm.

WEEKEND FIXTURES

Women

2pm Saturday: Norths v Emu Park, Browne Park

2pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Yeppoon, Victoria Park

3pm Sunday: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Woorabinda, Browne Park

Men