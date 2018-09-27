Brought together by unthinkable loss

BREAKING THE SILENCE: Hayley Minkin and Emily Hill are holding a Walk to Remember on October 14 to commemorate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day.

BREAKING THE SILENCE: Hayley Minkin and Emily Hill are holding a Walk to Remember on October 14 to commemorate Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day. Maddelin McCosker

WHEN Emily Hill and Hayley Minkin met earlier this year, they were grieving the loss of their daughters, both stillborn just over 12 months apart.

Emily 29, lost her baby girl Aleisha in April last year at 35-weeks due to an invisible condition, Couvelaire Uterus, which lead to complications with the pregnancy.

Hayley 25, lost her little girl Sophie in May this year due to medical complications, which resulted in an operation for Hayley.

A few weeks later, she and her partner were grieving the loss of their daughter.

Both Rockhampton women met while they were organising separate events to raise awareness for Pregnancy and Infant Loss and to break down the societal barriers around that.

"It has been a long recovery process,” Emily said.

Emily Hill and her husband Sam with their daughter Aleisha. Emily Hill

"It is such a taboo topic that no one wants to talk about and it is really isolating and lonely.

"It happens more often then you think ... and our goal is to break that taboo.

"The more we talk about it, the more families can get together, it's not going to be so isolating.”

For Hayley, the process of organising the event helped her grieve the loss of her daughter.

"Pretty much everyone I have spoken to has either lost a baby themselves or knows someone close to them who has,” she said.

Hayley Minkin, holding her daughter Sophie for the first time. Hayley Minkin

"For families to heal and get on with day-to-day life after losing a baby, we need to talk about it and acknowledge that loss.”

"It was a traumatic thing for both of us and this is still part of our grieving,” Emily added.

When the two mothers met and realised they had organised their events at the same time and at the same place, they decided to join forces.

Hayley was organising a walk to symbolise the 'steps lost babies could not take', and Emily was organising a morning tea fundraiser to purchase a CuddleCot for the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

Together, they have put together A Walk to Remember and Morning Tea - Breaking the Silence of Pregnancy and Infant Loss.

BREAKING THE SILENCE: Hayley and Emily's fundraiser A Walk to Remember. Contributed

"It is a way for both of us to honour our daughters' memories,” Emily said.

The event will take place at the Rockhampton Botanical Gardens on October 14, the day before Pregnancy and Infant Loss Day.

It will begin with a commemorative walk at 7.30 am, followed by the morning tea at 10 am.