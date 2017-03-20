Brown snake attack: Woman flown to Rocky hospital

A woman has been flown to Rockhampton Hospital after a snake bite.

A WOMAN was airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service today, after she was bitten on the foot by a brown snake.

The chopper touched down at Rockhampton Hospital with the 32-year-old on board around 4pm.

The patient was bitten twice on the foot by a brown snake after attempting to pull a pump out of the water on a property north west of Rockhampton.

A Queensland Ambulance Paramedic travelling by road was first on scene with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crew arriving by air just nine minutes later.

The patient remained in a stable condition during the journey.