Brown snake attack: Woman flown to Rocky hospital

A WOMAN was airlifted by the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service today, after she was bitten on the foot by a brown snake.
The chopper touched down at Rockhampton Hospital with the 32-year-old on board around 4pm.
The patient was bitten twice on the foot by a brown snake after attempting to pull a pump out of the water on a property north west of Rockhampton.
A Queensland Ambulance Paramedic travelling by road was first on scene with the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service crew arriving by air just nine minutes later.
The patient remained in a stable condition during the journey.