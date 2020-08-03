Brown snake surprise for resident as creatures on move in CQ

AS THE weather begins to warm up, snakes become more active, popping up in the most unexpected places.

Unfortunately, eastern brown snakes are the most common venomous snakes in Central Queensland and considered the world's second-most venomous land snake.

A few weeks ago, Sergii and Svetlana Mitin, who own Mitin Connect: CQ Snake Catching, received a callout to Gracemere, where a man was moving timber and found an eastern brown snake hiding underneath.

Eastern brown snake release, Gracemere: Sergii Mitin releasing the eastern brown snake he caught in Gracemere.

Svetlana, who also rehabilitates injured non-venomous snakes at Hope Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, said the men carefully placed the timber back down and moved away so the snake was not disturbed, and they were not in danger.

"They did the right thing," Mrs Mitin said.

"As one person called us, another kept an eye on the pile of timber with the snake underneath, to be sure that it did not move.

"When Sergii arrived, the snake was still under the timber, so it was a relatively easy task - carefully remove piece after piece and find the snake. Of course, as usual, the eastern brown was under the last piece of timber."

She said no one was harmed and the snake was in a good, healthy condition and relocated to a suitable habitat.

She said the eastern brown snake was a defensive snake, but not aggressive.

"They will strike if cornered or if they feel threatened," she said.

"It is extremely important to remember that killing any snake is illegal and dangerous. Most snake bites occur when people try to kill a snake.

"Whether we like it or not, snakes are here and not going anywhere any time soon.

"If food (rodents), water and shelter (piles of timber, high grass, dense bush) are available, chances of getting snakes around are very high."

Sergii Mitin removing an eastern brown snake from a home in Gracemere last month. Picture: Contributed

Advice Mr and Mrs Mitin shared to the Mitin Connect: CQ Snake Catching Facebook page stated if a snake was found inside your house, close the door to that room, and if possible, safely place towels under the door so the snake is unable to escape.

"If you come across a snake outside the house, keep an eye on it from a safe distance as it may be just passing through," the post read.

Mrs Mitin said there were a number of easy steps to take to prevent an unexpected visit.

"Control the vermin population, empty anything that holds water, especially near the ground, cut grass short and keep your yard or immediate area around the house free of clutter," she said.

Sergii and Svetlana Mitin are both trained and experienced snake catchers.

They are on call 24/7 and offer their services to Rockhampton, Capricorn Coast, Gracemere, and as far north as Yaamba.

If you see a snake and feel concerned, call Mitin Connect: CQ Snake Catching on 4934 2070 for removal and relocation.