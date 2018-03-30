Browne Park chairman addresses stadium concerns

AFTER a number of letters and texts were received by The Morning Bulletin raising concerns about the proposed stadium upgrade of Browne Park, Paul Hoolihan has provided a detailed response.

As the Chairman of the Management of Browne Park Trust Inc, Paul Hoolihan is one of the people spearheading the effort to see a decent stadium constructed in Rockhampton at the Browne Park site allowing the city to host quality sporting and entertainment events.

Chairman, Management of Browne Park Trust Inc. Paul Hoolihan Leighton

See his reponse below:

It is refreshing to read the items raised by Kev Hopkins in his letters of 24/3 and 28/3. Frazer Pearce addresses certain matters in his column but the Management of Browne Park Trust Inc needs input from long term residents of Rockhampton like Kev. I will endeavour to answer some misconceptions which many people, especially the faceless SMS writers, seem to have about our Premier Rugby League Ground.

Browne Park has been the home of Rugby League for 100 years, this year in fact. It was administered for many years by nominated Trustees but in the late 1990's the tenure was changed and the ground, including the area Leased to the Leagues Club, was held as Freehold and administered by The Management of Browne Park Trust Inc., a separate Incorporated body of which I am the Current Chairman.

FORUM PANEL: CQ politicians and Management of Browne Park Trust Inc were available to field queries on the proposed stadium for Browne Park. Leighton Smith

The area of the Leagues Club, which encompasses their building, is administered by a Company Limited by Guarantee and is totally separate to the Management of Browne Park Trust. They have no direct say in the administration of Browne Park but pay a Lease fee and we work very closely with them for the benefit of Rugby League in Central Queensland. We also have the support of Rockhampton Regional Council, and local MP's and our State Government.

Surprisingly, there is NO parking at Browne Park other than public parking and Leagues Club parking. All the designated parking in Cambridge Street and other areas opposite are owned by the Leagues Club for Club patrons. On big game nights, they have problems with people parking to attend Games and keeping Club patrons who wish to dine or play the pokies from using those parks. Browne Park will presently hold 5200 but it is possible to fit more people in with temporary seats.

PUBLIC MEETING: Plenty of interested locals were on hand to hear about what was happening next for Browne Park at the start of March. Leighton Smith

Except for the Nitro Circus and the PBR Bull Riding, we have not had that many in since the World Cup game between Scotland and Tonga in 2008. So we do not get off the track and to answer certain SMS, the CQU land is already earmarked for development and to suggest any stadium at the Capricorn Coast raises logistical difficulties which nobody could leap over. It is also nonsensical to suggest that we not try to upgrade Browne Park now and wait until , maybe, we get a 25000 seat stadium.

In that regard, it would be good to have the CQ NRL Bid group come along with us. I would like all the people who make extravagant claims about NRL attendances to check the games results on Monday mornings. Except for Lang Park, and North Queensland, many of the NRL games range from 9000 to around 13000 for most suburban grounds in Sydney. It may vary if a team is running hot but that is a great average.

TALKING EXPANSION: Chairman of board of directors of Rockhampton Leagues Club Graeme Crow with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke are keen to see Browne Park developed. Contributed

CBUS Stadium at Gold Coast is built to hold 22000 and has 164 parking spots. Come by train or park at Robina Shopping Centre and catch a bus. Some are on a bus route but many are chartered and the cost is included in the ticket for the event. If you have been to Lang Park, some of the scheduled buses call at the Stadium but most are chartered and run to Brisbane and outer suburbs. The train is very effective but remember they are often trying to clear 50000 people after a big NRL match or State of Origin, we are talking about 10000-12000.

Tickets for the 10-12 large events envisioned would include the bus fare from designated Shopping Centres including Gracemere, Mount Morgan and the Capricorn Coast. Every one of those centres have restaurant areas where families may wish to eat, get a bus to the event and a bus home and their car is parked at their home Centre. Have a meal at the Allenstown Hotel, for instance, and catch a bus from the Allenstown Plaza.

STADIUM PLANNING: These are some of the design ideas being considered for the new Browne Park Stadium. Contributed

For probably 350-355 days of the year it does not matter because Capras matches and local league matches will handle parking to about 10000. If you go to Lang Park (Suncorp Stadium), there is a massive crown walks up Roma Street, and after the matches, except for Caxton Street, many people walk back along Roma Street to the CBD and the entertainment precinct. It is a lot further than the distance from Browne Park to Rockhampton CBD and there is no difficulty with drinking or bad behaviour.

If you were to come to Rockhampton for a big event at Browne Park, (and we have the support of Rugby Union and Football CQ - would you come to see a Reds game or a Roar match), there are 11 Motels within half kilometre of Browne Park, some with restaurants, and also cafes and Restaurants within close walking distance.

PUBLIC MEETING: Hosted by Morning Bulletin editor Frazer Pearce, there were plenty of ideas and concerns raised regarding the proposed Browne Park stadium. Leighton Smith

The Management Committee of Browne Park Trust Inc. want to hear from people like Kev who have given thought to any problems and we need a copy so that we can brief them to the people who are scoping the upgrade. We have not gone into this lightly and have considered many of the matters raised in comment.

Please send an outline of concerns to P.O. Box 1246, Rockhampton. Q 4700. Unsigned letters, or those with no address or identification will not even be considered and we are not able to answer any letters directly.

We have a copy of Kev's letters and will address the matters raised but I hope I have gone some way to addressing them. We are setting up an email address and/or a Facebook page and we will put that out when completed.

I would like to echo Frazer Pearce's comment. "We've already waited too long for a stadium. There comes a time when you have to just do it.”