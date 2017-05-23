Browne Park neighbour on the fence about stadium upgrade

WAITING: Roland Leo needs more details regarding the proposed stadium.

The Browne Park expansion plan was welcomed by nearby neighbour Roland Leo but he's withholding judgment till he reads the planning details.

Mr Leo, 50, is a carer and life-long local and has lived within a stone's throw of Browne Park for the past 12 years.

He is unsure yet if they would be negatively impacted and if their house would be resumed by the planned major expansion that would see the facility able to accommodate 12,000 seats.

"If it had a positive impact on our property value, then we're not going to be complaining,” Mr Leo said.

"It's an each way bet at the moment until we see the drafting.”

He said the expansion was positive for the community to host sporting events and concerts and was long overdue but thinks parking will be an issue.

According to CoreLogic real estate data, Rockhampton Leagues Club Limited already owns close to $6 million worth of property surrounding the venue and adjoining Browne Park.

Research by The Morning Bulletin revealed Rockhampton Leagues Club Limited began buying up surrounding properties in 1999 to accommodate parking before making seemingly strategic property purchases from late 2006 through to 2014.

It now owns 12,792sqm of property surrounding the venue worth a total of $5,979,700 including 21 Cambridge St (2014), 23 Cambridge St (2010), 25 Cambridge St (2011), 34 Cambridge St (2006), 35-39 Cambridge St and 74 George St (purchased in 1999 for parking), 164 Campbell St (2009), 170 Campbell St (2008) and 116 Murray St (2006).

Notably, Rockhampton Leagues Club Limited also forked out $1.4million for a motel at 78 George St in 2014 and a further $1.95million in 2007 for a commercial property, which currently houses Miss India, at 67 George St.