Browne Park stadium bid looks at moving NRL games to Rocky

Johnathan Thurston (right) may have retired but the crowd-pulling power of the North Queensland Cowboys, with its CQ-bred stars like Barcaldine's Matt Scott (pictured) remains for Rockhampton fans. Zak Simmonds

LOW crowds at some NRL games in Sydney this year has triggered speculation some of those matches could be transferred to an upgraded 10,000-seat Browne Park stadium in Rockhampton.

That scenario is something the Browne Park stadium study team has been looking at in recent weeks as they finalise the feasibility report into the ground's proposed upgrade ordered by Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones earlier this year following an election commitment by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

The Morning Bulletin understands study-team members met with local league officials last week and are in regular contact with QRL and NRL officers as they bring the report towards conclusion.

This year's NRL attendance numbers, especially the poor crowds at Brisbane v Canterbury (6400) and North Queensland v Manly (6200) ,matches caught the attention of the study team as they looked at the benefit of transferring such fixtures to Browne Park.

Given the strong Cowboys support base in the CQ region, plus the drawing power of Daly Cherry-Evans, a sell-out crowd at a 10,000 seat Browne Park is considered a likely outcome if such a contest was moved to Rockhampton.

Future discussions with NRL clubs and draw-makers in allocating suitable fixtures would be required to achieve this outcome.

Parking options for possible future major crowd events Browne Park have also been a matter for detailed discussion when feasibility study team members met with the city's civic leaders in late August.

Key points in the study's research - given feasibility is proven - includes the following:

Browne Park would be a nation-leading best practice venue for women-in-sport including codes such as league, football and union.

Right-sizing and flexibility of stadium to secure football crowds of up to 10,000 and possibly more for concerts and community-gatherings.

The timing of three to five major Browne Park gatherings with a focus on not clashing with other key events, such as Beef Australia, and associated parking concerns are among the priority issues as well as looking into how to optimise gains for adjoining services, city clubs, bars, restaurants and accommodation houses.

Regional benefits - not just for rugby league - are seen as pivotal for the project's success as usage and funding models are further developed.

Civic leaders and community representatives, along with QRL and NRL officers, are expected to be further engaged in the coming weeks as the study draws to a close.

The Redcliffe Dolphins model for ground management and operations is seen as guide for the upgrade if it is approved.

The study is expected to be with State Government later this month.