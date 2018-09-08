Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Johnathan Thurston (right) may have retired but the crowd-pulling power of the North Queensland Cowboys, with its CQ-bred stars like Barcaldine's Matt Scott (pictured) remains for Rockhampton fans.
Johnathan Thurston (right) may have retired but the crowd-pulling power of the North Queensland Cowboys, with its CQ-bred stars like Barcaldine's Matt Scott (pictured) remains for Rockhampton fans. Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Browne Park stadium bid looks at moving NRL games to Rocky

by Frazer Pearce
8th Sep 2018 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOW crowds at some NRL games in Sydney this year has triggered speculation some of those matches could be transferred to an upgraded 10,000-seat Browne Park stadium in Rockhampton.

That scenario is something the Browne Park stadium study team has been looking at in recent weeks as they finalise the feasibility report into the ground's proposed upgrade ordered by Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones earlier this year following an election commitment by Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke.

The Morning Bulletin understands study-team members met with local league officials last week and are in regular contact with QRL and NRL officers as they bring the report towards conclusion.

Browne Park manager Rob Crow with Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park.
Browne Park manager Rob Crow with Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park. Steph Allen

This year's NRL attendance numbers, especially the poor crowds at Brisbane v Canterbury (6400) and North Queensland v Manly (6200) ,matches caught the attention of the study team as they looked at the benefit of transferring such fixtures to Browne Park.

Given the strong Cowboys support base in the CQ region, plus the drawing power of Daly Cherry-Evans, a sell-out crowd at a 10,000 seat Browne Park is considered a likely outcome if such a contest was moved to Rockhampton.

Future discussions with NRL clubs and draw-makers in allocating suitable fixtures would be required to achieve this outcome.

Parking options for possible future major crowd events Browne Park have also been a matter for detailed discussion when feasibility study team members met with the city's civic leaders in late August.

Key points in the study's research - given feasibility is proven - includes the following:

Browne Park would be a nation-leading best practice venue for women-in-sport including codes such as league, football and union.

Right-sizing and flexibility of stadium to secure football crowds of up to 10,000 and possibly more for concerts and community-gatherings.

The timing of three to five major Browne Park gatherings with a focus on not clashing with other key events, such as Beef Australia, and associated parking concerns are among the priority issues as well as looking into how to optimise gains for adjoining services, city clubs, bars, restaurants and accommodation houses.

Regional benefits - not just for rugby league - are seen as pivotal for the project's success as usage and funding models are further developed.

Civic leaders and community representatives, along with QRL and NRL officers, are expected to be further engaged in the coming weeks as the study draws to a close.

The Redcliffe Dolphins model for ground management and operations is seen as guide for the upgrade if it is approved.

The study is expected to be with State Government later this month.

barry o'rourke mp browne park stadium
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    500 votes and counting in Bully's Bachie comp. Vote now!

    500 votes and counting in Bully's Bachie comp. Vote now!

    Dating Chanae and Kelly are opening a lead as voting continues.

    Police Union: insufficient resources cause of court delays

    premium_icon Police Union: insufficient resources cause of court delays

    Crime Police Union pipes in on Rockhampton court delays issue

    Woman chased man around pub with baseball bat

    premium_icon Woman chased man around pub with baseball bat

    Crime She claimed the man had done something to her toddler nephew

    CQ farmer praying for rain ahead of annual on-farm sale

    premium_icon CQ farmer praying for rain ahead of annual on-farm sale

    Business The last time they saw decent rain was February

    Local Partners