Browne Park Trust provides clarity on push for a stadium

POTENTIAL STADIUM: Greater detail has been provided regarding the proposed stadium upgrade for Browne Park.

EAGER to talk up plans to build a stadium at Browne Park and address growing frustration about the project’s slow progress, the Browne Park Trust has provided further details to The Morning Bulletin.

Progress for the stadium project has been shrouded in mystery over the past year with the Queensland Government only willing to say that it was “part of budget deliberations”.

Earlier in the week, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said he was frustrated with his government’s delays in progressing the stadium proposal.

While acknowledging the slow progress towards upgrading the stadium, Browne Park Trust chairman and former-Keppel MP Paul Hoolihan said it usually took years to put this sort of infrastructure in place.

“I have concerns at any delay but any spending needs to be considered to give people the best bang for their buck,” Mr Hoolihan said.

“I have confirmation that the proposal is being considered in budget deliberation which means the planning is still on track. If the full proposal is not funded, the Trust is hopeful that the upgrade is considered as a staged building program and our community secures a stadium of which it can be proud.”

Mr Hoolihan said he understood the long awaited feasibility study was nearly complete but the designs originally proposed as part of the study were being revamped to meet various planning and community requirements.

ADVOCATE: Chair of the management of Browne Park Trust, Paul Hoolihan hopes to see a stadium built at Browne Park.

“Even if the full study had been completed, it may be required to be kept ‘commercial in confidence’ until all matters are dealt with including funding considerations,” he said.

“I understand that has been completed but we have not yet received confirmation but Barry O’Rourke is keeping a close watch on the matter.”

Once they had a solidified plan for the stadium, Mr Hoolihan hoped to secure Federal Government funding from Capricornia MP Michelle Landry who has committed in-principle support.

“Michelle Landry has been approached by various people within the rugby league community and she has expressed her interest,” he said.

“Local members do not need any permission to lobby for funding for any project. Hopefully, she has discussed this with the powers that be as an ‘expression of interest’.

“In any event, a full copy of any proposals will be discussed with her after received by the Trust.”

After being advised by former-Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan to put in an application for a NAIF loan, he said the dollar for dollar requirement was not a realistic prospect and they were not able to deal with anything of that nature until they had final costings.

POTENTIAL STADIUM: The results from feasibility study to build a stadium at Browne Park are still yet to be made public.

Mr Hoolihan was hopeful the 2032 Olympic bid would increase their support as there would be various teams seeking training venues.

“Rockhampton in general and Browne Park in particular ticks that box when added to our world class hockey field and swimming and rowing venues,” he said.

“We do not need a national class stadium because someone else has one. Rockhampton needs a stadium because our community needs one to cement our economic position in regional Queensland.”