BRRRRR! CQ temps to hit single figures over the weekend

A cold snap is expected in the Central Queensland region this weekend.

A cold snap is expected in the Central Queensland region this weekend.

Get out and stock up on firewood, because it will well and truly be Ugg boots, trackies and jumper weather this weekend as rain gauges soar and the mercury plummets.

Central Queenslanders have been blessed with nice conditions over the past three weekends since COVID-19 restrictions eased, but this weekend it will likely be the weather keeping us in our homes.

Rockhampton can expect a cold and wet one with up to 50mm forecasted for the weekend and temperatures falling below 10C in parts.

The mercury is set to hit its lowest on Monday with an overnight minimum of nine 9C, but residents will likely feel the cold more on Saturday, with a maximum of just 13C, and rain, forecast for Rockhampton.

Much of the same can be expected on the Capricorn Coast with falls expected to start hitting the region as early as Thursday.

Falls of up to 30mm will stretch west to Emerald on Friday and Saturday with a very brisk overnight minimum temp of 7C forecast for Monday.

Longreach will shiver through the worst of it with lows of 6C forecast for Sunday and 7C for Monday.

Longreach can also expect more than 20mm of rain between Wednesday and Sunday.

The cold snap is attributed to a firm ridge along the Queensland east coast that will bring moderate to fresh onshore flow and a surface trough through the interior expected to deepen towards the middle of the week, and progress eastwards over the following few days under the influence of an upper level trough moving east across southeastern Australia.

BOM's 8-day rainfall forecast shows substantial falls for parts of Central Queensland

Thursday and Friday will be boaties’ best days for favourable conditions, rain aside, with winds staying below 12 knots from midnight Wednesday evening.

Offshore winds are expected on the coast on Friday but will only hang around until about midday.

Swells of less than 1.5 metres are also expected from Wednesday onwards.

The rain is forecast to extend west, covering much of the Fitzroy Basin catchment and may bring some added water security to Central Queensland reservoirs which remain steady after substantial rains over the summer months.

Fairbairn Dam remains steady around 15 per cent capacity. Bedford (91 per cent), Bingegang (76 per cent) and Tartrus (99.6 per cent) weirs also remain steady/

The Fitzroy Barrage is also still at 100 per cent capacity.

Mt Morgan’s No. 7 dam remains low at 22.9 per cent but it is expected Mt Morgan will share in the falls.