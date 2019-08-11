Bruce Almighty in Rockets stellar performance in Cairns

Rockhampton Rockets point guard Shaun Bruce starred in the team's quarter final win over the Cairns Marlins.

Rockhampton Rockets point guard Shaun Bruce starred in the team's quarter final win over the Cairns Marlins. BRENDAN RADKE

BASKETBALL: Point guard Shaun Bruce set the court alight in the Rockhampton Rockets memorable quarter final win in Cairns on Saturday night.

Bruce finished with a game high 35 points in the 90-79 victory over the highly fancied Cairns Marlins.

The Rockets will now play the Brisbane Capitals in Brisbane in Saturday's semi-final.

READ: Home-floor heartbreak: 'We know we should have won that'

Rockets coach Neal Tweedy said it was a fantastic result against a team he rated in the top two in the league.

"For us to go and win on the road with everything against us... that's one of the best wins we've had,” he said.

"That Cairns team is one of the best they've put on the floor for a long time.

"Our guys were outstanding defensively and I think we know that if we are going to win on the road and keep winning on the road we need to be outstanding with our defence.”

Tweedy said playoff basketball was all about building pressure and that's what the Rockets did.

The teams were locked at 38-all at half-time, with both scoring 19 points apiece in each of the opening quarters.

"We knew at half-time that was where we wanted to be. We were in the game and very confident the plan was getting followed,” he said.

"You've just got to make the big plays at the right time and I thought we did that in the second half.

"Shaun Bruce was outstanding. He made the big free throws and the big threes when we needed them.”