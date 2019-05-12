Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
Breaking

Bruce highway blocked after dangerous goods truck rollover

vanessa jarrett
by
12th May 2019 11:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

11.45AM: THE BRUCE Highway is blocked in both directions near Mt Larcom following a b-double rollover this morning.

The truck rolled over 15kms north of the township around 11.25am.

The truck is carrying 560kg of an yet unnamed dangerous substance.

The driver sustained minimal injuries.

Police have confirmed the highway is blocked in both directions.

Police are on scene and fireys are coming from Gladstone.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service has been tasked to the incident

More to come.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Ludwig: Major questions remain on impacts of ADF's land grab

    premium_icon Ludwig: Major questions remain on impacts of ADF's land grab

    Opinion Mayor's column this week talks about the Shoalwater Bay

    • 12th May 2019 10:14 AM
    Windows to a better world: Update your operating system

    premium_icon Windows to a better world: Update your operating system

    Technology Bruce Kerr's latest column in his Byte Me series

    • 12th May 2019 10:12 AM
    GARDENING WITH NEIL: Give mum a lasting Mother's Day gift

    premium_icon GARDENING WITH NEIL: Give mum a lasting Mother's Day gift

    Gardening Why not give her a green present that will give her years of joy

    • 12th May 2019 10:06 AM