Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
News

One dead, Bruce Highway closed after serious crash

Ashley Pillhofer
26th Mar 2020 12:20 PM | Updated: 12:41 PM
UPDATE, 12.40PM: One person has died and another has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway.

Emergency service were called to the scene 60km south of Carmila just after 11am.

Crews on scene initially assessed two people with one person being transported to Mackay Hospital in a stable condition.

A second person was assessed at the scene for critical injures but was not transported.

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter was initially tasked but was stood down.

The Forensic Crash Unit is on scene and is investigating.

 

INITIAL, 12.20PM: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a truck crash south of Mackay.

Paramedics were called to the Bruce Highway near Carmila where a car and truck collided before 11am today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said crews at the scene were treating two people.

The Bruce Highway is blocked about 60km south of Sarina, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

He said it was unclear how long the road would be closed.

The Forensic Crash Unit has been tasked to the incident.

More to come.

