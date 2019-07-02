Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
News

Bruce Highway closed after truck rollover

by Sarah Matthews
2nd Jul 2019 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway has been closed in both directions west of Bundaberg after a truck rolled over, causing two cars to crash into it.

Emergency services were called to Apple Tree Creek around 4.40am this morning to reports a B-double truck has jack knifed across both the north and southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway.

 

 

As a result, two cars - one travelling in either direction - crashed into the truck.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance said three men were transferred to Bundaberg hospital with various injuries - all in a stable condition.

Police have closed the highway in both directions near Gentle Annie Road and have advised motorists to expect delays.

More Stories

bruce highway childers crash rollover traffic truck

Top Stories

    Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    premium_icon Vivacious character lives on in the memories of his dearest

    News Tributes pour in for popular chef after he died last week.

    FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    premium_icon FED UP: Local tradie takes on automotive giant

    News Carpenter's engine exploded just 4,000kms out of warranty

    One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    premium_icon One town, one month, almost 100 drug charges

    News Over 35 people charged, 18 search warrants executed last month

    Light Horse cavalry lead the charge again

    premium_icon Light Horse cavalry lead the charge again

    News Calls for Association Cup to be held closer to home

    • 2nd Jul 2019 8:00 AM