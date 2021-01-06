Bruce Highway closure affects NQ travellers

Roads blocked and cut off by flooded waters.

Residents travelling or planning to travel north on the Bruce Highway should keep an eye on the weather situation, which is forcing the closure of some roads.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads on Wednesday morning advised the Bruce Highway was closed north of Ingham at Gairloch Washaway.

The Bruce Highway is also closed south of Ingham at Andy’s Roadhouse for north bound traffic to allow stormwater to dissipate.

With school holidays in full swing, there are undoubtedly many families from across Central Queensland travelling in the north.

Motorists are reminded that there is water over many roads throughout the district and extensive care should be exercised when driving.

For official details regarding local and state road conditions please visit the Hinchinbrook Disaster Dashboard, disaster.hinchinbrook.qld.gov.au.