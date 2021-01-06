Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Roads blocked and cut off by flooded waters.
Roads blocked and cut off by flooded waters.
News

Bruce Highway closure affects NQ travellers

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
6th Jan 2021 10:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Residents travelling or planning to travel north on the Bruce Highway should keep an eye on the weather situation, which is forcing the closure of some roads.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads on Wednesday morning advised the Bruce Highway was closed north of Ingham at Gairloch Washaway.

The Bruce Highway is also closed south of Ingham at Andy’s Roadhouse for north bound traffic to allow stormwater to dissipate.

With school holidays in full swing, there are undoubtedly many families from across Central Queensland travelling in the north.

Motorists are reminded that there is water over many roads throughout the district and extensive care should be exercised when driving.

For official details regarding local and state road conditions please visit the Hinchinbrook Disaster Dashboard, disaster.hinchinbrook.qld.gov.au.

bruce highway cyclone imogen road closures
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daylight armed robber left DNA behind at crime scene

        Premium Content Daylight armed robber left DNA behind at crime scene

        Crime A young criminal was couch surfing at the time he broke into a Capricorn Coast caravan park and caused damage, leaving his DNA behind.

        7 youths arrested over alleged CQ car theft, break-in spree

        Premium Content 7 youths arrested over alleged CQ car theft, break-in spree

        Crime At least seven vehicles were stolen and a number of homes and businesses broken...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed.

        News Catch upon the biggest stories from the last 24 hours

        Crow’s plan benefits ratepayers and pensioners

        Premium Content Crow’s plan benefits ratepayers and pensioners

        News Rocky mayoral candidate Rob Crow has shared his plan to offer rates relief to...