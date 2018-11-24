Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lanes are blocked on the Bruce Highway after a smash. Photo Lachie Millard
Lanes are blocked on the Bruce Highway after a smash. Photo Lachie Millard
News

Bruce Hwy lanes blocked after smash

by Tanya Westthorp
24th Nov 2018 1:52 PM

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Traffic is now moving freely after the crash was cleared up by emergency services.

EARLIER: LANES on the Bruce Highway near the Glasshouse Mountains are blocked after a two-car crash this afternoon.

Paramedics are on scene at the crash which happened at about 1.22pm northbound near the Steve Irwin Way exit.

Occupants of the cars are not reported to have suffered life threatening injuries but one lane is reported to be blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

bruce highway crash editors picks emergency services traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Father, son ready to light up Rocky Speedway tonight

    premium_icon Father, son ready to light up Rocky Speedway tonight

    Motor Sports Brendan and Harry Boyle both have sights on top-five finishes

    • 24th Nov 2018 1:24 PM
    What's on around CQ this weekend?

    What's on around CQ this weekend?

    Whats On See our comprehensive of boredom busters.

    • 24th Nov 2018 2:05 PM
    Plot thickens in investigation into Upper Dawson Rd crash

    Plot thickens in investigation into Upper Dawson Rd crash

    Breaking Intoxication ruled out as cause of crash.

    Loved East street business revived under new owners

    premium_icon Loved East street business revived under new owners

    Business The shop closed in April and re-opened last week with new business

    Local Partners