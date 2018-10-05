Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
Nine people are being looked at by paramedics following a crash in North Queensland.
News

Highway cut as truck, minibus collide

by Sophie Chirgwin
5th Oct 2018 8:34 AM

NINE people are being assessed by paramedics following a serious crash in the Whitsunday region this morning.

Emergency services were called to Molongle Beach Rd at Guthalungra about 6:50am following reports of a truck and minibus crash.

Police have closed the Bruce Highway between Home Hill and Bowen due to the crash while they clear damage on the road.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said paramedics are treating nine injured patients, all of which are stable.

One person was reportedly in a serious condition, but has since been downgraded to stable.

The rescue helicopter is en route for transportations to the hospital.

Motorists in the area should expect delays this morning.

bruce highway crash editors picks

Top Stories

    UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    premium_icon UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    Crime A UNITED Kingdom resident visiting his grandchildren in Rockhampton for the school holidays will leave the Beef Capital on Monday with an unusual souvenir.

    Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    premium_icon Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    Community LOST possession brought back to Woppaburra country in ceremony

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Community NEARLY $7000 raised in just days to help family after tragic loss

    Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    premium_icon Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    Crime THREE attackers approached the Mt Morgan man and assaulted him

    • 5th Oct 2018 1:44 PM

    Local Partners