A man was taken to Rockhampton Hospital after coming off his motorbike on the Bruce Highway on Saturday morning.
News

Bruce Highway down to one lane after motorbike accident

Maddelin McCosker
21st Sep 2019 1:25 PM
THE Bruce Highway was reduced to one lane this morning following a motorcycle accident near Marmor shortly before 12pm.

Initial reports indicated a wheel came off the motorbike, causing the rider to come off the bike.

As a result, he sustained injuries to his clavicle as well as back pain and abrasions.

Paramedics were called to the scene, near Shields Road at 11.49am, and police were notified shortly after.

Traffic on the north bound lane was reduced to one lane while paramedics treated the man on the scene.

It returned to two lanes shortly after the scene was cleared.

Queensland Ambulance transported the man in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

