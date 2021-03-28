Bruce Highway gains more overtaking lanes north of Rocky

This stretch of the Bruce Highway at Plentiful Creek has received overtaking lanes. Picture: Google Maps

There are now more opportunities to overtake on the notorious stretch of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Marlborough with the completion of overtaking lanes at Plentiful Creek.

The new $10.9 million overtaking lanes were funded by the Australian Government through the $308.73 million Bruce Highway Overtaking Lanes Package, as part of the jointly funded $12.6 billion Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the project delivered northbound and southbound overtaking lanes at Plentiful Creek.

“The Bruce Highway is experiencing continued traffic growth in both directions, resulting in motorists experiencing longer travel times and difficulty overtaking slower-moving traffic,” Ms Landry said.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack were pleased to deliver the new overtaking lanes for the Bruce Highway. Picture: Leighton Smith

“The new overtaking lanes will provide safer passing opportunities, as well as centre-line widening, new drains and signs and redesigned roadside vegetation to improve visibility for drivers.

“While this project focused on improving safety, it also supported jobs and the local economy, which is more important now than ever as we help workers and the broader community through the economic challenges associated with COVID-19.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack, said the overtaking lanes were a significant safety investment in the Central Queensland road network.

“The Bruce Highway is Queensland’s major north-south freight and commuter corridor and the Australian Government is committed to improving road safety standards, as well as boosting connections and efficiency across the national road network,” Mr McCormack said.

“This project has delivered targeted safety and productivity-boosting improvements to this key section of highway, marking another step forward in supporting future growth and prosperity in the region.”

Works to construct two new overtaking lanes north of Rockhampton at Plentiful Creek. Picture: TMR

Queensland Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey said work started in April 2020 and stretched over a kilometre in length.

“I thank the motorists who travelled through our work zones each day for the past eight months for their patience, as this important project was completed,” Mr Bailey said.

“In addition to providing new overtaking lanes, this section was widened to accommodate wide centre line treatment and new roadside barriers.

“One of the simple but effective ways of making the Bruce Highway safer is by widening the distance between oncoming traffic and I am pleased this upgrade was included as part of these works.”

He said an average of 31 direct jobs were supported throughout the project.

