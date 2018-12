4.50PM: A CAR clocked at 150km/h on the Bruce Highway has been involved in a service station drive off in Rockhampton.

Police reported the speeding incident at 2.13pm when the silver Commodore was involved in an evade police incident near Bajool.

The same vehicle has now been reported in a petrol station drive off at a BP on Richardson Rd and was last seen heading towards Norman Rd.

It is believed the vehicle is using stolen plates.