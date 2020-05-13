Bruce Highway overtaking lanes going in north of Rocky

SAFETY UPGRADE: This stretch of the Bruce Highway at Plentiful Creek will receive overtaking lanes.

SAFETY UPGRADE: This stretch of the Bruce Highway at Plentiful Creek will receive overtaking lanes.

OVERTAKING on the notorious stretch of the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and St Lawrence will soon be much easier.

The Federal Government has approved a $9.4 million package of works to construct northbound and southbound overtaking lanes at Plentiful Creek, north of Rockhampton.

Works will include widening the road formation to incorporate Wide Centre Line Treatment (WCLT), replacing drainage structures, signage replacement and clear zone clearing to improve visibility and safety.

SAFETY BOOST: A $9.4 million package will see the construction of two new overtaking lanes on the Bruce Highway north of Rockhampton, at Plentiful Creek.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said this project was identified as part of the program of works to reduce the number of fatal and serious injury crashes on the Bruce Highway.

“The new overtaking lanes at Plentiful Creek are fully funded under the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government’s $275 million Bruce Highway – Overtaking Lanes Package,” Mr McCormack said.

“One death, one injury on our roads is one too many. We are committed to reducing the number of fatal and serious injury crashes on the Bruce Highway. This project is a key part of that commitment and will deliver critical safety improvements while ensuring the highway can cater for future traffic growth.”

ROAD FUNDS: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack are pleased to deliver the new overtaking lanes for the Bruce Highway.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the project represented a significant investment in road safety across the Central Queensland road network.

“The Bruce Highway is experiencing ongoing traffic growth in both directions meaning motorists are sitting in traffic for longer and have fewer opportunities to overtake,” Ms Landry said.

“This project will deliver new overtaking lanes which will provide safer passing opportunities for all those travelling along this section, as well as centre-line widening, replacing drains, signs and redesigned roadside vegetation to improve driver visibility.

“While this project is focused on improving safety, an average of 31 direct jobs will be supported through construction. This is more important now than ever, as we continue to help workers and the broader community through the economic challenges associated with COVID-19.”

Over the coming months, motorists can expect several traffic control measures to be put in place, including speed restrictions. Everyone using the highway should remain vigilant and follow the direction of the traffic controls that are in place.

The project will be delivered by Hazell Bros (Qld) Pty Ltd and includes several safety upgrades. Works are expected to be completed by late 2020, weather permitting.

The Bruce Highway Upgrade Program (BHUP) is jointly funded by the Australian Department of Infrastructure, Regional Development and Cities (DIRDC), and the Queensland Government, through The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR).

The BHUP is a $12.6 billion, 15 year program of works (2013-14 to 2027-28) to improve safety, flood resilience and capacity along the Bruce Highway.

Project benefits