FILE
Breaking

Bruce Highway reopened after truck jackknifed

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th Mar 2019 4:35 PM

4.30PM: THE BRUCE Highway has reopened after a truck jackknifed near Mount Larcom this afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 1pm and Queensland Police confirmed the truck was blocking both lanes.

The road was reopened by 3pm.

1:15PM: THE Bruce Highway has been closed near Mount Larcom after a truck jackknifed shortly after 1pm.

The incident occurred at 1.05pm, six kilometres north of Mount Larcom.

Queensland Police have confirmed the truck is blocking both lanes and delays are expected for travellers.

No injuries were reported and emergency services are on route.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to follow.

bruce highway crash bruce highway delays bruce highway traffic mount larcom tmbtraffic
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

