Bruce Highway rest stop to close for northbound travellers

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that work is being undertaken to upgrade the entrance point at Tooloombah rest area. Picture: Richard Jupe

MOTORISTS looking to head north will need to plan an alternative stopping location as the Tooloombah rest area temporarily closes this weekend to northbound vehicles.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advised works would start Saturday to upgrade the entrance point at Tooloombah rest area, about 35km north of Marlborough.

Works would be undertaken daily between 6am to 6pm and are expected to be completed by mid-December.

The upgrade would provide a northern protected right-hand turning lane into the rest area.

The rest area would remain open during this time to southbound vehicles.

The next closest rest area is Waverley Creek, about 30 kilometres north of Tooloombah.

Motorists are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.