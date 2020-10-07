Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
REST AREA CLOSED: The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that works are being undertaken to upgrade the entrance and exit points of Kunwarara rest area.
REST AREA CLOSED: The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that works are being undertaken to upgrade the entrance and exit points of Kunwarara rest area.
News

Bruce Highway rest stop to close for upgrade works

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@news.com.au
7th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS looking to rest and revive on the long drive on the Bruce Highway between Rockhampton and Mackay will need to plan an alternative stopping location after the Kunwarara rest area temporarily closes tomorrow.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that works are being undertaken to upgrade the entrance and exit points of Kunwarara rest area.

REST AREA CLOSED: The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that the Kunwarara rest area on the Bruce Highway will close between October 8 and mid-November.
REST AREA CLOSED: The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises that the Kunwarara rest area on the Bruce Highway will close between October 8 and mid-November.

During these works, the rest area will be closed. These works also include construction of amenity facilities and installation of shade shelters.

Works will be undertaken daily between 6am to 6pm from 8 October 2020 and are expected to be completed mid-November 2020.

Road users are reminded to exercise caution and observe all warning signs, speed restrictions and traffic controller directions during the works.

department of transport and main roads rest stop upgrade tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Juveniles steal alcohol, donations box in pub break-in

        Premium Content Juveniles steal alcohol, donations box in pub break-in

        News Police were called to the Kabra Pub late last night.

        Future of Stockland Rockhampton’s Cotton On store revealed

        Premium Content Future of Stockland Rockhampton’s Cotton On store revealed

        Fashion & Beauty The Cotton On Group has responded to The Morning Bulletin’s enquires about the news...

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Tuesday’s big stories. Find out about...

        Government to pay half the wages of 100,000 trainees

        Premium Content Government to pay half the wages of 100,000 trainees

        Business Businesses will be eligible for the subsidy regardless of location, occupation...